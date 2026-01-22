ICE Detains Minnesota Boy, 5, After School as District Officials Accuse Agents of Using Child as 'Bait' To Lure Family Members Out of Home

While tensions over Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies have simmered for months, tensions hit a fever pitch after ICE agent Jonathan Ross was captured on video fatally shooting 37-year-old mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good in early January.

Nationwide protests broke out over Good's death as the Department of Homeland Security alleged she "attacked" agents and "weaponized" her car, despite video evidence seemingly capturing Good attempting to drive away from the agent.

Amid ongoing protests and chaos in Minnesota, shocking photos of Liam being detained by ICE agents while wearing a blue knit bunny hat, complete with floppy ears, and a tiny backpack sparked a firestorm on social media.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota and recently insisted ICE was only targeting the most dangerous and violent criminals.