'Heartbreaking Tragedy': Barack Obama Slams Trump Administration as Video Contradicts Claims in Deadly ICE Shooting

"Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety," Obama wrote.

"That's not what we're seeing in Minnesota. In fact, we're seeing the opposite. For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city.

"This has to stop."

Obama joined local leaders and Democrats nationwide in demanding that federal immigration officers withdraw from Minnesota following the shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse, which sparked protests in Minneapolis, a city already shaken by another fatal shooting weeks earlier.