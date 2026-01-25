'We Are Heartbroken:' Alex Pretti's Family Blasts Trump Administration's 'Sickening Lies' After Minneapolis Killing

Relatives accused federal officials of spreading false claims about the moments leading up to his death, calling the government’s account both misleading and inflammatory.

The family of Alex Pretti has pushed back against the Trump administration after the 37-year-old ICU nurse was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed Pretti was interfering with an immigration operation and "brandishing" a weapon when agents opened fire, shooting him nine times.

"We are heartbroken but also very angry," Pretti's family said in a statement obtained by CNN .

The family described Pretti as a devoted ICU nurse who cared for veterans at a Minneapolis VA hospital.

Relatives said Pretti was unarmed and attempting to help someone during the encounter with federal agents.

"Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital," his family shared. "Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact."

The family went on to describe Pretti as a protector in his final moments, saying he intervened as immigration officers restrained a woman during the encounter.

"I do not throw around the hero term lightly," the statement added. "However, his last thought and act was to protect a woman."