Joe Rogan's Wild Donald Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theory Resurfaces — After Prez's Would-Be Murderer Ryan Routh Gets Thrown Behind Bars for Life

Routh was previously found guilty of lying in wait on a West Palm Beach golf course with a rifle for then-candidate Trump to arrive at the sixth hole. He was spotted and stopped before he could get off a shot.

The September 15, 2024, incident occurred just two months after Trump survived yet another assassination attempt while speaking at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was shot and wounded in his upper right ear by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

Crooks was shot to death by a Secret Service sniper after firing eight rounds at Trump on July 13, 2024.

The Secret Service came under heavy scrutiny following both attempts, with critics calling the Crooks shooting the most significant security failure since the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981, and skeptics wondering what the FBI wasn't saying.