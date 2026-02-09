Your tip
Joe Rogan's Wild Donald Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theory Resurfaces — After Prez's Would-Be Murderer Ryan Routh Gets Thrown Behind Bars for Life

Joe Rogan has floated several conspiracy theories about assassination attempts of Donald Trump.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan has pushed a conspiracy theory that the string of failed assassination attempts on Donald Trump are part of a larger "inside job" orchestrated by "some shadowy intelligence agency," RadarOnline.com can report.

Ryan Routh, the man convicted of trying to assassinate President Trump during a 2024 incident at a Florida golf course, was sentenced to life in prison last week.

Multiple Failed Assassination Attempts

Photo of Ryan Routh
Source: MEGA

Ryan Routh was caught on a golf course before he could act.

Routh was previously found guilty of lying in wait on a West Palm Beach golf course with a rifle for then-candidate Trump to arrive at the sixth hole. He was spotted and stopped before he could get off a shot.

The September 15, 2024, incident occurred just two months after Trump survived yet another assassination attempt while speaking at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, when he was shot and wounded in his upper right ear by 20-year-old Thomas Crooks.

Crooks was shot to death by a Secret Service sniper after firing eight rounds at Trump on July 13, 2024.

The Secret Service came under heavy scrutiny following both attempts, with critics calling the Crooks shooting the most significant security failure since the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981, and skeptics wondering what the FBI wasn't saying.

Rogan Has Questions

trump gets shot
Source: x

Thomas Crooks came within inches of fatally striking the presidential candidate.

"The more you read about it, the more you're, like, 'What is going on?'" Rogan admitted on his "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in July 2024.

"They knew that there was a suspicious person 10 minutes before Donald Trump went on stage; they still let him go on stage. They saw him on the f------ roof, and they didn't engage. They saw him on the roof with a rifle. They wouldn't put Secret Service agents on the roof because they said there was a slope to the roof, and it would be dangerous."

Rogan stressed he wasn't trying to suggest any mischief but reiterated he doesn't always believe the U.S. government.

"I'm not accusing anybody of anything – just want to be real clear – but they have organized assassinations before," Rogan added. "And when they organize assassinations, it looks just like that."

'That's How You Do It'

Photo of Thomas Crooks
Source: Handout Photo

Crooks was gunned down by Secret Service officials.

Rogan continued: "And when they organize assassinations, one of the things they like to do is have some f------ loser kill the president, and then they kill the f------ loser, and that's a wrap. This kid kind of, like, stops all the leads.

"If I was some shadowy intelligence agency that did these, you know, undercover operations that are a little sketchy, I'd find kids like [the shooter]. That's your moneymaker. That's how you do it."

What is the FBI Hiding?

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Tucker Carlson has some tough questions for law enforcement.

But Rogan is not the only one with questions. Tucker Carlson posted a 34-minute exposé on his YouTube channel, noting how Crooks came a quarter of an inch from shooting Trump in the head, and nearly two years later, almost no information has been released about the young man.

"That's because, for some reason, the FBI, even the current FBI, doesn't want us to know," the podcaster warned.

Meanwhile, FBI disapproval ramped up at the end of the year, when the agency officially concluded its probe into the Crooks assassination attempt – without revealing his motive for trying to gun down the then-Republican nominee for president.

"We have reviewed this case over and over – looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president," he proclaimed. "There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it."

