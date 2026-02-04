Your tip
Trump's Would-be Assassin Ryan Routh Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Trying to Kill the President' — After He Apologized for the Failed Attempt

Photo of Ryal Routh and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Ryan Routh was sentenced to life in prison after his failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Ryan Routh, the man convicted of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump during a 2024 incident at a Florida golf course, will spend the rest of his life in prison, RadarOnline.com can report.

Trump's would-be assassin was previously found guilty of lying in wait along a West Palm Beach golf course in 2024 for then-candidate Trump to arrive at the sixth hole.

Photo of Ryan Routh
Source: MEGA

Routh was caught on a golf course before he could act.

Routh unsuccessfully served as his own attorney in his case, with little success in convincing the panel that he didn't commit a crime, since he never actually shot at Trump.

Prosecutors at the trial insisted the 59-year-old deserved life without parole, while Routh tried to use his age and lack of criminal record to score some sympathy with the sentencing judge.

He also received an additional seven‑year sentence tied to one of his firearms convictions.

More to come... This is a developing story.

