EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Why Joe Rogan has FINALLY Gone Sour on Donald Trump — After Comparing Prez's ICE Agents to Nazis

Rogan, 58, made the comments on his The Joe Rogan Experience show, the most-listened-to podcast in the United States, during a nearly three-hour episode featuring Rand Paul , the Republican senator from Kentucky.

Joe Rogan has publicly questioned Donald Trump 's immigration crackdown – by comparing federal immigration raids to tactics used by Nazi secret police – in remarks that have intensified speculation he has finally turned against the president he endorsed in 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The podcast host made the comparison while weighing arguments from both sides of the immigration debate, a posture that has long defined his political identity and helped make him a cultural bellwether for millions of listeners.

He asked during the episode: "Are we really going to be the Gestapo? – 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"

Rogan's remarks marked his sharpest public criticism yet of Trump's immigration enforcement during the president's second term.

The exchange centered on Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good , the 37-year-old volunteer legal observer killed during an encounter with ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this month.

The podcast host questioned Trump's crackdown during an interview with Rand Paul.

Good was monitoring ICE activity from her car when agents approached her, according to video footage of the incident.

During a brief verbal confrontation, she began driving away, and an agent fired into the vehicle, killing her.

The Trump administration has said the agent acted in self-defense, citing a prior incident in which the same agent was dragged 300 feet by a car during a detention attempt.

Many argue Good was disoriented and posed no imminent threat. Rogan framed the issue as morally and politically fraught.

He said Conservatives believe undocumented immigrants must be deported "because if we don't… it's going to accelerate," while progressives fear aggressive enforcement.

"Yeah, but you don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching people up, many of (whom) turn out to actually be U.S. citizens that just don't have their papers on them," Rogan said, before adding his Gestapo comparison.