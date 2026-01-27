Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of Why Joe Rogan has FINALLY Gone Sour on Donald Trump — After Comparing Prez's ICE Agents to Nazis

Split photo Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan may finally be cooling off on President Trump.

Jan. 27 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Joe Rogan has publicly questioned Donald Trump's immigration crackdown – by comparing federal immigration raids to tactics used by Nazi secret police – in remarks that have intensified speculation he has finally turned against the president he endorsed in 2024, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rogan, 58, made the comments on his The Joe Rogan Experience show, the most-listened-to podcast in the United States, during a nearly three-hour episode featuring Rand Paul, the Republican senator from Kentucky.

'Is That What We've Come To?'

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Rogan compared federal immigration raids to Nazi 'Gestapo' tactics.

The exchange centered on Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old volunteer legal observer killed during an encounter with ICE agents in Minneapolis earlier this month.

Rogan's remarks marked his sharpest public criticism yet of Trump's immigration enforcement during the president's second term.

He asked during the episode: "Are we really going to be the Gestapo? – 'Where's your papers?' Is that what we've come to?"

The podcast host made the comparison while weighing arguments from both sides of the immigration debate, a posture that has long defined his political identity and helped make him a cultural bellwether for millions of listeners.

Source: @PowerfulJRE/YOUTUBE

The podcast host questioned Trump's crackdown during an interview with Rand Paul.

The Shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis

Photo of Rand Paul
Source: MEGA

Senator Rand Paul blamed sanctuary city policies for the rise in federal raids.

Good was monitoring ICE activity from her car when agents approached her, according to video footage of the incident.

During a brief verbal confrontation, she began driving away, and an agent fired into the vehicle, killing her.

The Trump administration has said the agent acted in self-defense, citing a prior incident in which the same agent was dragged 300 feet by a car during a detention attempt.

Many argue Good was disoriented and posed no imminent threat. Rogan framed the issue as morally and politically fraught.

He said Conservatives believe undocumented immigrants must be deported "because if we don't… it's going to accelerate," while progressives fear aggressive enforcement.

"Yeah, but you don't want militarized people in the streets just roaming around, snatching people up, many of (whom) turn out to actually be U.S. citizens that just don't have their papers on them," Rogan said, before adding his Gestapo comparison.

Rogan's Break From Trump?

Split photos of Joe Rogan and Rand Paul
Source: MEGA

Rogan argued that most people supported removing criminals but opposed 'militarization.'

During the discussion, Paul argued ICE raids were driven in part by sanctuary city policies that limit cooperation with federal authorities.

Rogan pushed back before partially conceding ground. "I think most liberals are in favor of getting rid of gang members, criminals, murderers, rapists," Rogan said.

"Most people are in favor, right?" When Paul responded sanctuary cities fail to report suspects, Rogan cited Aurora, Colorado, saying it was "a good example of that."

Rogan's comments have drawn attention because of his influence and his past support for Trump.

He voted for Bernie Sanders in 2020 before backing Trump four years later in a shift closely watched by political strategists.

Media outlets, including CNN, have described the latest remarks as evidence of a break with Trump, though Rogan stopped short of withdrawing his Trump endorsement outright.

Conservative Podcasters React to Trump Immigration Policies

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration defended the ICE agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.

The popular podcast host has previously criticized immigration enforcement.

In March, reacting to the deportation of a gay stylist seeking asylum, Rogan said: "If you want compassionate people to be on board with you, you can't deport gay hairdressers seeking asylum – that's f------ crazy – and then throw them in an El Salvador prison."

Other prominent right-leaning podcasters have also distanced themselves from Trump's immigration policies.

Theo Von objected after his image appeared in Department of Homeland Security messaging without consent, while Andrew Schulz has voiced similar unease.

Tucker Carlson criticized the response to Good's killing, writing: "A woman got shot in the face. How come so few Conservatives are viewing this story through a human lens?"

