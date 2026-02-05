Trump Brushes Aside Joe Rogan's ICE Criticism and Epstein Files 'Distraction' Accusations — And Insists the Podcaster Is a 'Great Guy'

Rogan's name came up only 11 minutes into the nearly hour-long sit-down.

"Joe Rogan was one of your biggest endorsers in 2024," Llamas acknowledged about the world's most-listened to podcaster.

"He said he understands that the president's plan to deport people here who are here illegally. But he also understands why critics compare ICE officers to the Gestapo, asking people for their papers. What is your response to him?" the anchorman wanted to know.

"Well, look, first of all, he's a great guy. We had a tremendous success before the election. I think it was his biggest interview ever, and over 300 million people. It was very good," Trump bragged about his October 2024 marathon appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.