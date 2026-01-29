Joe Rogan Suggests Protests in Minnesota Are 'Distractions' From Tim Walz's Alleged Fraud Scandal — 'Now All Anybody Cares About is ICE, Fascists and Nazis'

Joe Rogan has suggested anti-ICE protests in Minnesota following the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good are "distractions" from Governor Tim Walz's alleged fraud scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pretti, 37, a VA ICU nurse, was gunned down on a Minneapolis street in broad daylight after stepping between a woman and a federal agent who shoved her.

Shocking video footage captured the group of agents tackling the nurse to the ground, removing his concealed firearm, which he was licensed to carry, and discharging 10 shots in a matter of seconds as he lay on the ground.

His death came less than three weeks after Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE agent on January 7 in Minneapolis.