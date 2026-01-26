Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Criticizes ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti, 37, for Carrying 'Very Powerful, Fully Loaded Gun' to Minneapolis Protest — 'That Doesn't Play Good Either'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has criticized ICE shooting victim Alex Pretti for carrying a firearm when he was killed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has criticized VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti for carrying a concealed weapon when he was gunned down by ICE agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pretti, 37, is the second U.S. citizen to be killed by ICE agents in Minnesota in less than four weeks. His death follows the fatal shooting of mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, on January 7, which sparked outrage in protests in the Twin Cities and across the country.

Article continues below advertisement

ICE Kills Second U.S. Citizen in Minneapolis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of memorial where Alex Pretti was killed in Minneapolis
Source: MEGA

VA ICU nurse Pretti was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis on January 24.

Multiple video recordings, taken from various angles, showed Pretti, 37, holding his phone up filming agents while directing traffic with his free hand during anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis on Saturday, January 24.

Pretti then stepped between a woman and an agent who had just pushed her. The ICU nurse was then pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by at least six ICE agents before he was shot multiple times while on the ground.

Slowed-down video clips appeared to show one agent removing a firearm from Pretti's person and walking away from the group before shots were fired.

Article continues below advertisement

DHS Claim Alex Pretti Was 'Brandishing' Gun Despite Video

Photo of ICE agents wrestling Pretti to the ground before fatally shooting him
Source: X/@intelFromBrian

DHS alleged Pretti 'brandished' his concealed gun despite video recordings disputing the claim.

While Secretary Kristi Noem initially said "an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun" and alleged Pretti was "brandishing" his firearm, no video evidence released so far supports their narrative.

DHS additionally alleged the fatal shooting "looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement," though once again, multiple video angles showed Pretti attempting to help a bystander while recording agents.

After Pretti's family slammed the federal government's "sickening lies" about his character and the shooting, Trump slammed the late nurse for carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded" weapon.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Breaks Silence on Pretti's Death

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump dodged questions about ICE accountability before criticizing Pretti for carrying a weapon.

On Sunday, January 25, Trump reportedly said his administration was "reviewing everything" related to the fatal shooting.

Trump dodged questions about the ICE agent's accountability and pivoted his focus on Pretti, who local law enforcement officials said was a licensed to carry a concealed weapon and had no criminal history other than a few traffic tickets.

"I don't like it when somebody goes into a protest, and he's got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also," Trump said of Pretti. "That doesn't play good either."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Hillary and Bill Clinton

First Bill… Now Hillary Clinton! Heart Attack Fear and Blood Clots are 'Spelling the End' for Former First Lady

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Dying to Go to Heaven! The Don Admits He Wants to See the Pearly Gates in Bizarre Email — as Alarming Health Fears Mount

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of protests in response to the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good
Source: MEGA

Local law enforcement officials said Pretti had a concealed carry license and did not appear to brandish his gun at any time in the incident.

When asked whether or not he will order ICE and Border Patrol agents out of Minnesota, Trump said "we will leave" at some point before boasting about the "phenomenal job" DHS has done so far.

Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz condemned the shooting and said he spoke to Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and implored her to remove federal agents from his state.

"I've seen the video, several angles, and it's sickening," Walz said at a press conference over the weekend. "The federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it – period."

"Remove this force from Minnesota," he added. "They are sowing chaos and violence."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.