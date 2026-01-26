Trump Criticizes ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti, 37, for Carrying 'Very Powerful, Fully Loaded Gun' to Minneapolis Protest — 'That Doesn't Play Good Either'

Donald Trump has criticized VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti for carrying a concealed weapon when he was gunned down by ICE agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pretti, 37, is the second U.S. citizen to be killed by ICE agents in Minnesota in less than four weeks. His death follows the fatal shooting of mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, on January 7, which sparked outrage in protests in the Twin Cities and across the country.