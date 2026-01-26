Trump Criticizes ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti, 37, for Carrying 'Very Powerful, Fully Loaded Gun' to Minneapolis Protest — 'That Doesn't Play Good Either'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has criticized VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti for carrying a concealed weapon when he was gunned down by ICE agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pretti, 37, is the second U.S. citizen to be killed by ICE agents in Minnesota in less than four weeks. His death follows the fatal shooting of mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, on January 7, which sparked outrage in protests in the Twin Cities and across the country.
ICE Kills Second U.S. Citizen in Minneapolis
Multiple video recordings, taken from various angles, showed Pretti, 37, holding his phone up filming agents while directing traffic with his free hand during anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis on Saturday, January 24.
Pretti then stepped between a woman and an agent who had just pushed her. The ICU nurse was then pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by at least six ICE agents before he was shot multiple times while on the ground.
Slowed-down video clips appeared to show one agent removing a firearm from Pretti's person and walking away from the group before shots were fired.
DHS Claim Alex Pretti Was 'Brandishing' Gun Despite Video
While Secretary Kristi Noem initially said "an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun" and alleged Pretti was "brandishing" his firearm, no video evidence released so far supports their narrative.
DHS additionally alleged the fatal shooting "looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement," though once again, multiple video angles showed Pretti attempting to help a bystander while recording agents.
After Pretti's family slammed the federal government's "sickening lies" about his character and the shooting, Trump slammed the late nurse for carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded" weapon.
Trump Breaks Silence on Pretti's Death
On Sunday, January 25, Trump reportedly said his administration was "reviewing everything" related to the fatal shooting.
Trump dodged questions about the ICE agent's accountability and pivoted his focus on Pretti, who local law enforcement officials said was a licensed to carry a concealed weapon and had no criminal history other than a few traffic tickets.
"I don't like it when somebody goes into a protest, and he's got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also," Trump said of Pretti. "That doesn't play good either."
When asked whether or not he will order ICE and Border Patrol agents out of Minnesota, Trump said "we will leave" at some point before boasting about the "phenomenal job" DHS has done so far.
Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz condemned the shooting and said he spoke to Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and implored her to remove federal agents from his state.
"I've seen the video, several angles, and it's sickening," Walz said at a press conference over the weekend. "The federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it – period."
"Remove this force from Minnesota," he added. "They are sowing chaos and violence."