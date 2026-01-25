Your tip
News > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Slams Donald Trump as 'Unfit' While He Hosts 'Melania' Movie Night Amid Minneapolis Shooting

split image of Donald Trump and AOC
Source: mega

Trump celebrates Melania with VIP guests as AOC criticizes his priorities during a Minneapolis crisis.

Profile Image

Jan. 25 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't hold back on Saturday when she called President Donald Trump "unfit" for office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her critique came after he hosted a private White House screening of the documentary Melania all while a deadly shooting unfolded in Minneapolis.

'Unfit'

Image of President Trump hosted a VIP screening of the Melania documentary at the White House.
Source: mega

President Trump hosted a VIP screening of the Melania documentary at the White House.

The incident in Minneapolis involved a U.S. Border Patrol agent and a man identified as Alex Pretti, 37, sparking protests and widespread outrage online.

Videos of the confrontation circulated rapidly, raising questions about law enforcement accountability and federal oversight.

Critics slammed the timing of Trump's movie night, saying that celebrating Melania's documentary amid a national crisis showed a shocking lack of empathy.

"Today DHS assassinated a VA nurse in the street, Bondi is attempting to extort voter files, and half the country is bracing on the eve of a potentially crippling ice storm with FEMA gutted," AOC tweeted, echoing widespread Democratic frustration. "So what is the President up to? Having a movie night at the White House. He’s unfit," she added.

Source: @AOC/X

AOC criticized Trump as 'unfit' amid the exclusive White House movie night.

'Time to Impeach!'

Image of The movie night was the same day a 37-year-old man was killed by Border Patrol in Minneapolis.
Source: mega

The movie night was the same day a 37-year-old man was killed by Border Patrol in Minneapolis.

Social media erupted, with many people commenting on AOC's post.

"We need to do something about our billionaire problem. They’re cruel, deeply empty people who wish nothing good to humanity," a user commented.

"Time to impeach!" another said.

"It's unacceptable for a leader to be watching a movie while their institutions mess up. An apology is the bare minimum," someone said.

"And the movie being terrible adds insult to injury," a person wrote.

Another declared, "Impeachment proceedings are needed."

Lavish Screening

Image of Celebrities, tech CEOs, and royalty attend the East Room screening of Melania.
Source: mega

Celebrities, tech CEOs, and royalty attend the East Room screening of Melania.

The screening of the First Lady's upcoming film was held for 70 of her close friends, family, and more.

The guest list reportedly included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Zoom's Eric Yuan, AMD's Lisa Su, New York Stock Exchange president Lynn Martin, and boxing legend Mike Tyson, among others, according to a news outlet.

International royalty and creative talent were also present, including Queen Rania of Jordan and photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Because the traditional White House screening room is currently closed for renovations to make way for a new ballroom, the First Lady oversaw the setup of a temporary cinematic space complete with high‑end audiovisual equipment.

Guests were greeted by a military band and received commemorative popcorn boxes and framed tickets as souvenirs.

Underwhelming Opening Weekend Projections

Image of Melania's documentary has underwhelming opening weekend projections.
Source: mega

Melania's documentary has underwhelming opening weekend projections.

Despite all of the money being thrown at Melania's film, box office projections for the opening weekend are not looking promising.

The White House is throwing everything they've got into the film to make sure it shines.

Melania's already $40 million documentary - which has received another $35 million in marketing - is projected to pull in only $5 million when it's released on January 30.

