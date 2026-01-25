AOC Slams Donald Trump as 'Unfit' While He Hosts 'Melania' Movie Night Amid Minneapolis Shooting

The incident in Minneapolis involved a U.S. Border Patrol agent and a man identified as Alex Pretti, 37, sparking protests and widespread outrage online.

Videos of the confrontation circulated rapidly, raising questions about law enforcement accountability and federal oversight.

Critics slammed the timing of Trump's movie night, saying that celebrating Melania's documentary amid a national crisis showed a shocking lack of empathy.

"Today DHS assassinated a VA nurse in the street, Bondi is attempting to extort voter files, and half the country is bracing on the eve of a potentially crippling ice storm with FEMA gutted," AOC tweeted, echoing widespread Democratic frustration. "So what is the President up to? Having a movie night at the White House. He’s unfit," she added.