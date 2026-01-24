Your tip
White House Scrambles to Save Melania Trump's Movie Before It Flops Opening Weekend

image of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania’s documentary faces a rocky launch as the White House pours millions into marketing and hype.

Profile Image

Jan. 24 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Melania Trump's $40 million documentary is under fire before it even hits theaters, and sources say the White House is in full panic mode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The lavish film, which has already received another $35 million in marketing, is projected to pull in $5 million during the opening weekend, leaving officials scrambling to prop up the First Lady's big-screen debut.

High-Profile Appearances

Image of The White House rushes to save Melania’s $40M documentary from an early flop.
Source: mega

The White House rushes to save Melania’s $40M documentary from an early flop.

To help boost attention, the First Lady is slated to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this Wednesday, January 28, according to The Daily Beast.

The ringing, a long-standing Wall Street tradition, has become a favorite celebrity promotion tactic, and in this case, it's being used to give the documentary maximum visibility ahead of its January 30 release.

Posters for the film have appeared at some of Donald Trump's most high-profile recent appearances, including his controversial Davos engagements.

Promotional materials also reportedly filled the U.S. delegation's flights to Europe, highlighting the administration's determination to turn the movie into a global event.

'Impactful First Year of Leadership'

Image of Melania’s film faces low projections despite a $35M marketing push.
Source: MEGA

Melania’s film faces low projections despite a $35M marketing push.

The film, simply titled Melania, covers just 20 days in the First Lady's life leading up to the start of Trump's second term.

Amazon has refused to allow critics to view the movie ahead of its premiere, keeping most plot details under wraps.

In a statement, the First Lady's office said the film will focus on "an impactful first year of leadership as FLOTUS during the second term of the Trump Administration," emphasizing her initiatives on children's well-being and youth advocacy.

"Over the past year, Mrs. Trump has taken action to advance a results-driven agenda that is centered on the well-being of children in the United States and around the world," the White House press release said, referring to programs such as the Take It Down Act and the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge.

Melania-Driven

Image of Posters and promotions appear at high-profile events to drum up interest.
Source: Mega

Posters and promotions appear at high-profile events to drum up interest.

Sources close to the project say the movie was entirely Melania-driven.

She reportedly pitched the idea to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez over dinner, leading to the company funding and distributing the film.

Her confidant and agent, Marc Beckman, told Fox News, "This is not a documentary; it's a film," underscoring Melania's hands-on involvement in shaping the project.

'Most Important Events of Our Time'

Image of The First Lady will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell in a bid to boost the film’s visibility.
Source: MEGA

The First Lady will ring the New York Stock Exchange bell in a bid to boost the film’s visibility.

Trump himself has taken to X to stir interest, teasing the film.

"COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the World will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time," he wrote.

The documentary is set to open in 1,400 theaters across 27 countries and will soon be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Amazon executives are also reportedly required to attend premiere events across the country to show their support, ensuring that the streaming giant’s backing is obvious.

