White House Scrambles to Save Melania Trump's Movie Before It Flops Opening Weekend
Jan. 24 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's $40 million documentary is under fire before it even hits theaters, and sources say the White House is in full panic mode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The lavish film, which has already received another $35 million in marketing, is projected to pull in $5 million during the opening weekend, leaving officials scrambling to prop up the First Lady's big-screen debut.
High-Profile Appearances
To help boost attention, the First Lady is slated to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this Wednesday, January 28, according to The Daily Beast.
The ringing, a long-standing Wall Street tradition, has become a favorite celebrity promotion tactic, and in this case, it's being used to give the documentary maximum visibility ahead of its January 30 release.
Posters for the film have appeared at some of Donald Trump's most high-profile recent appearances, including his controversial Davos engagements.
Promotional materials also reportedly filled the U.S. delegation's flights to Europe, highlighting the administration's determination to turn the movie into a global event.
'Impactful First Year of Leadership'
The film, simply titled Melania, covers just 20 days in the First Lady's life leading up to the start of Trump's second term.
Amazon has refused to allow critics to view the movie ahead of its premiere, keeping most plot details under wraps.
In a statement, the First Lady's office said the film will focus on "an impactful first year of leadership as FLOTUS during the second term of the Trump Administration," emphasizing her initiatives on children's well-being and youth advocacy.
"Over the past year, Mrs. Trump has taken action to advance a results-driven agenda that is centered on the well-being of children in the United States and around the world," the White House press release said, referring to programs such as the Take It Down Act and the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge.
Melania-Driven
Sources close to the project say the movie was entirely Melania-driven.
She reportedly pitched the idea to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez over dinner, leading to the company funding and distributing the film.
Her confidant and agent, Marc Beckman, told Fox News, "This is not a documentary; it's a film," underscoring Melania's hands-on involvement in shaping the project.
'Most Important Events of Our Time'
Trump himself has taken to X to stir interest, teasing the film.
"COUNTDOWN: 7 Days until the World will witness an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes, look at one of the most important events of our time," he wrote.
The documentary is set to open in 1,400 theaters across 27 countries and will soon be available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Amazon executives are also reportedly required to attend premiere events across the country to show their support, ensuring that the streaming giant’s backing is obvious.