White House Scrambles to Save Melania Trump's Movie Before It Flops Opening Weekend

To help boost attention, the First Lady is slated to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this Wednesday, January 28, according to The Daily Beast.

The ringing, a long-standing Wall Street tradition, has become a favorite celebrity promotion tactic, and in this case, it's being used to give the documentary maximum visibility ahead of its January 30 release.

Posters for the film have appeared at some of Donald Trump's most high-profile recent appearances, including his controversial Davos engagements.

Promotional materials also reportedly filled the U.S. delegation's flights to Europe, highlighting the administration's determination to turn the movie into a global event.