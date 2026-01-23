Your tip
Melania Trump

Jeff Bezos to the Rescue! Amazon 'Steps Up to Support' Melania Trump's Upcoming Film as Ticket Sales 'Struggle'

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos has spent $75million for acquisition and marketing for Melania Trump's feature film documentary.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

While advance ticket sales for Melania Trump's glossy new documentary have been lagging, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is pulling out all the stops to ensure its success after paying a massive sum for distribution and marketing rights, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Amazon MGM Studios executives are being sent to nearly two dozen cities across the country to host red-carpet premieres, while the world premiere with Melania and husband Donald Trump will take place at the beleaguered Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., all to help generate buzz and fuel ticket sales ahead of Melania's January 30 theatrical release.

Friends in High Places

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez showed their support for the Trumps at Donald's January 2025 inauguration.

Amazon is giving the first lady the ultimate first-class treatment after the company splashed out $35million in marketing on top of the $40million it paid for the documentary rights.

The film, which follows the former model in the 20 days leading up to her husband's January 2025 presidential inauguration, will screen in 1,400 theaters across 27 countries, which is huge for a documentary, though early projections peg it at only bringing in about $5million for its opening weekend.

The project has been in the works for quite some time, with Melania originally pitching it to Bezos and his then-girlfriend Lauren Sánchez at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

The power couple showed their appreciation and were front and center at Trump's inauguration last year.

'Not a Documentary But a Film'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

Melania Trump is seen inspecting invitations in a scene from her documentary's trailer.

"The first lady’s involvement and her participation in this film is unparalleled," Marc Beckman, the first lady's agent and exclusive senior advisor, told Fox News Digital about how hands-on Melania has been throughout the process.

"She is fully committed from the ideation of the concept itself to the creative direction across all touchpoints," he shared.

Beckman revealed it was Melania's desire to "create a very rich, cinematic experience unlike anything that has been created before," stressing, "This is not a documentary. This is a film."

'Tons of Fashion' in Melania Documentary

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania's incredible style, including her 2025 inauguration ensemble, will be featured in the documentary.

"As everyone knows, the first lady is a very visual person — she is best in class when it comes to style and design. She had the idea of getting into the film industry for many, many years," Melania's right-hand man said about his ambitious client.

Beckman claimed the film pulls back the curtain behind the deeply private first lady, revealing, "She brings the audience into certain moments — interacting with her husband; the U.S. Secret Service for security; geopolitical moments; moments with world leaders; and — of course, for those who want it — there is tons of fashion here."

'It's Incredible'

Photo of Donald Trump

The president and first lady will attend the gala premiere at the Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The Donald has yet to comment on the finished product but revealed on January 11, "I've seen pieces of it, it’s incredible."

"I think it's going to do very -- you know, she did a book, and the book was a big number one bestseller, and this is a movie, and it seems to be captivating a lot of people's attention," the president raved, referring to his wife's October 2024 eponymous memoir.

Unlike the documentary, Melania's memoir harkened back to her days growing up in Slovenia, her later move to the U.S., and her unlikely rise to become the First Lady of the United States.

