Jeff Bezos to the Rescue! Amazon 'Steps Up to Support' Melania Trump's Upcoming Film as Ticket Sales 'Struggle'

Amazon is giving the first lady the ultimate first-class treatment after the company splashed out $35million in marketing on top of the $40million it paid for the documentary rights.

The film, which follows the former model in the 20 days leading up to her husband's January 2025 presidential inauguration, will screen in 1,400 theaters across 27 countries, which is huge for a documentary, though early projections peg it at only bringing in about $5million for its opening weekend.

The project has been in the works for quite some time, with Melania originally pitching it to Bezos and his then-girlfriend Lauren Sánchez at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

The power couple showed their appreciation and were front and center at Trump's inauguration last year.