J.D. Vance Blames 'Far-Left People' For Minnesota Chaos — And Defends ICE Agents After Arrest of 5-Year-Old Boy and Renee Good's Death

Vice President J.D. Vance has fiercely defended Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies and blamed the "far-left" for ongoing chaos in Minnesota, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vance, 41, went as far as defending ICE agents on the heels of reports of a five-year-old boy being detained and used as "bait" to lure more family members outside.

Reports of the preschooler's detainment come a little over two weeks after U.S. citizen and mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis.