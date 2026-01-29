'Are Ugly People Less Valuable?': Joe Rogan Mocks AI-Altered Image of ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti Used During MS NOW Segment

The AI-altered picture of Pretti was featured on an MS NOW segment, and it appeared to be altered to make Pretti look more "handsome."

Joe Rogan has mocked an AI-altered image of ICE victim Alex Pretti on his new podcast episode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joe Rogan said MS NOW did to Alex Pretti 'the opposite' of what CNN had done to him.

"Did you see what MSNBC did to his image?" Rogan stated, wrongfully assuming that they had changed the image of Pretti.

On Wednesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was discussing Pretti's shooting with conservative commentator Andrew Wilson.

Rogan went on to note they "did the opposite of what CNN did to me."

"You know, CNN during the COVID times turned me green, made me look ugly and like I was dying, and they made him handsome … so people would be more sympathetic to him getting shot, which is kind of wild. Like, are ugly people less valuable?" he asked.

He continued discussing the altered photo, calling it "crazy" to him.

"Look at the difference," he added. "They shortened his face. They gave him a little bit of a tan. They widened his face a little bit. They just made him a little handsomer."