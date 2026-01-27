OnlyFans Stars Step Up for Alex Pretti Amid Outrage Over ICE Shooting

The internet is buzzing after a group of OnlyFans creators decided to do more than just post memes about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse in Minneapolis. As outrage spreads over the actions of federal immigration agents, two popular models, Kylie Chase and Cinnamon, have publicly donated to the Alex Pretti is an American Hero GoFundMe campaign and are calling on others in their community to get involved. Pretti was shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on January 24 while tensions in the city were already high over a massive Immigration and Customs Enforcement-led operation known as Operation Metro Surge. Video from the scene shared online has sparked intense debate about how the incident unfolded. Many activists and public figures have condemned the shooting, while government officials defend the agents’ actions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Supplied

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Chase talked about why she donated – “I’m not someone who usually speaks out about politics, but what happened to Alex Pretti really broke something in me. He was a nurse. His whole life was about caring for people, and seeing that end in such a violent, unnecessary way made me angry and heartbroken at the same time. I donated because I couldn’t just sit there and do nothing. This wasn’t just another story online. It felt personal, and I wanted his family to know that people truly care and are standing with them.” It’s not just Kylie stepping up. Cinnamon, another top OnlyFans creator donated and says, “When I read about Alex, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I’m an OnlyFans model, and people don’t always expect us to care about things like this, but I’m a human being first. Seeing someone whose job was literally to save lives get killed like that shook me. It made me think about safety, power, and how quickly things can go wrong. I donated because staying silent didn’t feel like an option. This is about compassion, accountability, and showing up when something this wrong happens.”

Article continues below advertisement

Their statements are striking because they come from influencers who typically focus on lifestyle and personal content. Their willingness to speak up reflects how deeply the Pretti story has resonated across communities that don’t usually wade into hard political waters. The Alex Pretti GoFundMe page, which was originally set with a modest target, has now surpassed the million-dollar mark thanks to thousands of donations from around the country. Supporters say the funds are meant to help Pretti’s loved ones with immediate and longer-term needs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Supplied

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.