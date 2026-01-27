Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Politics

Alex Pretti 'Broke His Rib in Violent Run-In With ICE' Just Days Before Nurse Was Gunned Down by Agents During Protest in Minneapolis

Photo of Alex Pretti
Source: MEGA

Alex Pretti was reportedly being monitored by ICE agents prior to being fatally shot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alex Pretti broke his rib during a violent run-in with ICE days before he was killed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report, Pretti was protesting Donald Trump's immigration policy and got into a scuffle with officers.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Pretti's Previous Confrontation With ICE

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of ICE protest
Source: MEGA

Alex Pretti was allegedly tackled to the ground by ICE agents days before he was killed by ICE.

Pretti allegedly had ICE officers chasing after a family on foot, leading to him stopping his vehicle and getting out.

According to a source, he then began shouting and blowing a whistle.

This led five officers to tackle him to the ground, with the insider alleging one leaned on his back and broke his ribs.

The source noted he "thought he was going to die" but ended up getting released on the scene. Due to the situation, though, he allegedly stayed on the radar of federal agents.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Pretti Was Being Monitored By ICE Agents

Photos of Alex Pretti
Source: INTELFROMBRIA/X

Alex Pretti was killed on January 24.

Documents a news outlet obtained stated agents in Minneapolis were directed earlier this month to "capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protesters."

Officers allegedly kept documentation on Pretti, though the report notes it is unclear when they started keeping tabs on him.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Pretti, 37, was killed on January 24.

Prior to being fatally shot, he was filming law enforcement agents with his phone and standing in between an agent and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground. This led to him being pepper-sprayed, wrestled to the ground, and, ultimately, killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Pretti's Family Releases a Statement

Photo of memorial for Alex Pretti
Source: MEGA

Alex Pretti's family said they were 'heartbroken' by his death.

There were allegations made stating Pretti may have been carrying a firearm on him, although there has been no definitive evidence he was going to harm any of the officers.

In the wake of his death, his family released a statement, revealing they were "heartbroken but also very angry."

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they shared. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Bill Maher and Donald Trump

Bill Maher Admits He's Terrified About Aliens Meeting 'Narcissistic' Donald Trump — 'It Wouldn't Be a Good Look for Humans'

Split photo of Morgan L. Morrow, Donald Trump

Trump Assassination Bombshell: West Virginia Librarian, 39, Arrested After Allegedly 'Trying to Recruit People on TikTok to Kill' the Prez

Alex Pretti's Shooting Was Defended

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem called Alex Pretti's action an act of 'domestic terror.'

Officials defended Pretti's shooting, saying the agent had feared for his life. Kristi Noem also called Pretti's actions an act of "domestic terror."

Trump spoke out about Pretti's shooting on January 25 to a news outlet.

While he noted they are "reviewing everything," he came at Pretti for carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded" gun.

"I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either," Trump stated.

Prior to Pretti being killed, Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot earlier this month by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. After her death, protests broke out across the nation, wanting to abolish ICE and demanding Noem return.

To date, Noem is still a pivotal part of Trump's administration.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.