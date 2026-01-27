Alex Pretti 'Broke His Rib in Violent Run-In With ICE' Just Days Before Nurse Was Gunned Down by Agents During Protest in Minneapolis

Pretti allegedly had ICE officers chasing after a family on foot, leading to him stopping his vehicle and getting out.

According to a source, he then began shouting and blowing a whistle.

This led five officers to tackle him to the ground, with the insider alleging one leaned on his back and broke his ribs.

The source noted he "thought he was going to die" but ended up getting released on the scene. Due to the situation, though, he allegedly stayed on the radar of federal agents.