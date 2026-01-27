Alex Pretti 'Broke His Rib in Violent Run-In With ICE' Just Days Before Nurse Was Gunned Down by Agents During Protest in Minneapolis
Jan. 27 2026, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Alex Pretti broke his rib during a violent run-in with ICE days before he was killed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a report, Pretti was protesting Donald Trump's immigration policy and got into a scuffle with officers.
Alex Pretti's Previous Confrontation With ICE
Pretti allegedly had ICE officers chasing after a family on foot, leading to him stopping his vehicle and getting out.
According to a source, he then began shouting and blowing a whistle.
This led five officers to tackle him to the ground, with the insider alleging one leaned on his back and broke his ribs.
The source noted he "thought he was going to die" but ended up getting released on the scene. Due to the situation, though, he allegedly stayed on the radar of federal agents.
Alex Pretti Was Being Monitored By ICE Agents
Documents a news outlet obtained stated agents in Minneapolis were directed earlier this month to "capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protesters."
Officers allegedly kept documentation on Pretti, though the report notes it is unclear when they started keeping tabs on him.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pretti, 37, was killed on January 24.
Prior to being fatally shot, he was filming law enforcement agents with his phone and standing in between an agent and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground. This led to him being pepper-sprayed, wrestled to the ground, and, ultimately, killed.
Alex Pretti's Family Releases a Statement
There were allegations made stating Pretti may have been carrying a firearm on him, although there has been no definitive evidence he was going to harm any of the officers.
In the wake of his death, his family released a statement, revealing they were "heartbroken but also very angry."
"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they shared. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."
Alex Pretti's Shooting Was Defended
Officials defended Pretti's shooting, saying the agent had feared for his life. Kristi Noem also called Pretti's actions an act of "domestic terror."
Trump spoke out about Pretti's shooting on January 25 to a news outlet.
While he noted they are "reviewing everything," he came at Pretti for carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded" gun.
"I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either," Trump stated.
Prior to Pretti being killed, Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot earlier this month by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. After her death, protests broke out across the nation, wanting to abolish ICE and demanding Noem return.
To date, Noem is still a pivotal part of Trump's administration.