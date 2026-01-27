Megyn Kelly Slammed as 'Heartless' for Saying She 'Doesn't Feel Sorry' for Second Fatal ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti
Jan. 27 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has raised the ire of the left once again by saying she doesn't have any sympathy for Minneapolis ICE fatal shooting victim Alex Pretti, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 55, pointed out if the 37-year-old nurse hadn't put himself directly into the hostile group of agitators physically interfering with the feds' operations, he might still be alive, a take many have called "heartless."
'Interfering Is Where You Go South'
"I know I'm supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don't. You know why I wasn't shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my a-- inside and out of their operations," Kelly told listeners on her SiriusXM Radio show on Monday, January 26.
"It's very simple. If I felt strongly enough about something the government was doing that I would go out and protest, I would do it peacefully on the sidewalk without interfering via a whistle, via shouting, via my body, via any other way," she continued.
"I would make my objections known by standing there without interfering because interfering is where you go south, and laying hands on a police officer trying to or border patrol officer or ICE officer trying to conduct a law enforcement operation is a felony and now you are going to get arrested and if you do anything, anything that resembles resisting you're in serious trouble," Kelly pointed out.
'What a Cruel Woman'
While the former Fox News host had plenty of support among MAGA nation, others called Kelly out for her unsympathetic take.
"You have become pure evil," one person raged on X, while a second wrote, "Hell is waiting for her eagerly."
"What a cruel woman. Not only did she say she doesn't feel sorry for Alex, she said it in such a contemptuous and cruel way," a third person scoffed.
"You’re a heartless b----. Not shocked," fourth user huffed at Kelly, but a fifth countered, "Megyn Kelly’s point is basic cause and effect, not cruelty. Avoid active enforcement zones, and you don’t end up in tragic confrontations."
Kristi Noem's Defense of ICE
Pretti was filming an ICE operation when he and another person were pepper-sprayed by an officer. The VA nurse was tackled to the ground and shot after he was discovered to be carrying a gun with multiple magazines of bullets.
He was a legal gun owner, and unlike many states, Minnesota does not have a "duty to inform" requirement about alerting authorities that you are carrying a firearm.
Video taken by several bystanders didn't match up to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's claims the incident involved "an individual (who) arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and kill law enforcement."
She added that "The officers attempted to disarm this individual, but the armed suspect reacted violently," even though Pretti was seen struggling while being pinned down.
Big Changes From Washington, D.C.
Like Minneapolis resident Renee Good's fatal shooting after her run-in with an ICE officer on January 7, Pretti's shooting led to massive rioting.
The latest killing finally had major fallout from Washington, D.C., as President Trump's top ICE enforcer, Greg Bovino, was removed from the Minneapolis operation, which was handed over to border czar Tom Homan to oversee.
Homan's Midwest arrival came after Trump said he had a "very good" phone call with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday, who said he "appreciated the conversation" with the president. "My main ask is that Operation Metro Surge needs to end. The president agreed the present situation can’t continue," he wrote on X.