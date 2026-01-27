Megyn Kelly Slammed as 'Heartless' for Saying She 'Doesn't Feel Sorry' for Second Fatal ICE Shooting Victim Alex Pretti

Kelly, 55, pointed out if the 37-year-old nurse hadn't put himself directly into the hostile group of agitators physically interfering with the feds' operations, he might still be alive, a take many have called "heartless."

Megyn Kelly has raised the ire of the left once again by saying she doesn't have any sympathy for Minneapolis ICE fatal shooting victim Alex Pretti, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I know I'm supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don't. You know why I wasn't shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my a-- inside and out of their operations," Kelly told listeners on her SiriusXM Radio show on Monday, January 26.

"It's very simple. If I felt strongly enough about something the government was doing that I would go out and protest, I would do it peacefully on the sidewalk without interfering via a whistle, via shouting, via my body, via any other way," she continued.

"I would make my objections known by standing there without interfering because interfering is where you go south, and laying hands on a police officer trying to or border patrol officer or ICE officer trying to conduct a law enforcement operation is a felony and now you are going to get arrested and if you do anything, anything that resembles resisting you're in serious trouble," Kelly pointed out.