Kristi Noem Given Humiliating New Role as 'ICE Barbie' Faces Intense Scrutiny From White House After Second Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

According to a report , a late-night meeting with Noem was held with Donald Trump and his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, as chaos continues to erupt following the fatal incident.

Kristi Noem has been given a humiliating new role as she continues to face scrutiny amid a second ICE shooting in Minneapolis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump's administration has been taking a lot of heat after two people were killed by ICE agents.

As the meeting came to an end, Noem was reportedly instructed to start focusing on securing the southern border as opposed to working on interior immigration enforcement operations.

After nurse Alex Pretti was shot and killed by an ICE agent, Noem chalked Pretti's behavior prior to being shot at as an act of "domestic terror."

At the meeting, Noem was questioned about her handling and response to the second ICE shooting in Minneapolis, Minn.

tom Horan, the White House Border Czar, will now be handling the situation in Minneapolis.

She also called him a "key part of the President's team and a great American."

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary, issued a statement to share Bovino "has NOT been relieved of his duties."

While Noem will keep her job, Gregory Bovino, who was overseeing ICE and border patrol agents in Minneapolis, was removed from his role as Border Patrol "commander at large." He was sent back to his former job in El Centro, Calif.

He also bypassed Noem in the chain of command, sharing that Homan "will report directly to me."

Trump made the announcement about Homan, claiming he's "not been involved in that area" but "knows and likes many of the people there."

Tom Homan, the White House Border Czar, was instructed to take over the situation in Minnesota.

There have been calls for Kristi Noem to resign after two people were killed by ICE agents.

Pretti was killed on January 24. The situation escalated when he filmed law enforcement agents with his phone and stood in between an agent and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground.

This led to him getting pepper sprayed and wrestled to the ground by ICE agents prior to being fatally shot.

Reports claimed Pretti may have been carrying a gun on him, although there has been no concrete evidence he intended to harm any of the officers.

Pretti's murder was defended by officials, as they insisted the agent who shot him feared for his life.

His family released a statement, claiming they were "heartbroken but also very angry."

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they shared. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."