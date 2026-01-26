Your tip
Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Blasts Anti-ICE Protests as 'Demonic' Amid Minneapolis Chaos — 'I Do Not Think They're Helping'

Composite photo of ICE protests and Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk spoke out against ICE protests while appearing on the Make Heaven Crowded tour.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, has blasted protests against ICE as "demonic," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika appeared at the Make Heaven Crowded tour on January 21 and broke her silence on pushback against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Erika Kirk Say?

Source: @patriottakes/X

In her speech, Erika brought up a discussion between Jimmy Kimmel and Rachel Maddow in which they talked about the 3.5 percent rule, an idea that nonviolent protests can have an impact on politics even if they're done by a small fraction of the population.

While she was able to understand the potential impact of the concept, Erika made it clear she did not agree with the protests.

"I think it's demonic," she stated while detailing her viewpoint that the protests are harmful.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Are People Protesting?

Photo of ICE protests
Source: MEGA

After Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot on January 7, protests against ICE broke out around the country.

Protests have broken out around the country after Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot in Minneapolis by an ICE agent on January 7.

Good was in her car when she was stopped by an ICE agent. When other agents approached her vehicle and instructed her to get out of her car, she attempted to drive her vehicle away. Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent who was standing at the front left of her vehicle, then fired three shots and killed her.

While much of the public was outraged, Donald Trump's administration defended Ross, insisting he had acted in self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement

Another ICE Shooting

Photo of Renee Nicole Good protest sign
Source: MEGA

Renee Nicole Good attempted to drive away from an ICE agent prior to being shot.

On January 24, another man was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was filming law enforcement agents with his phone and standing in between an agent and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground. He was then pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by multiple agents prior to being shot and killed.

There were reports that Pretti may have been carrying a gun on him, although there has been no definitive evidence he intended to harm any of the officers. Officials defended the agent shooting Pretti, though, as they said the agent feared for his life.

In the wake of his death, his family released a statement, revealing they were "heartbroken but also very angry."

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they shared. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."

What Did Donald Trump Say About Alex Pretti?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he doesn't 'like it' when someone goes to a protest with a 'very powerful' gun.

Trump spoke out about Pretti's shooting on January 25 to a news outlet.

While he claimed they are "reviewing everything," he was critical of Pretti for carrying a "very powerful, fully loaded" gun.

"I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also. That doesn’t play good either," Trump shared.

