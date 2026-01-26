Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Blasts Anti-ICE Protests as 'Demonic' Amid Minneapolis Chaos — 'I Do Not Think They're Helping'

Erika appeared at the Make Heaven Crowded tour on January 21 and broke her silence on pushback against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I think it's demonic," she stated while detailing her viewpoint that the protests are harmful.

While she was able to understand the potential impact of the concept, Erika made it clear she did not agree with the protests.

In her speech, Erika brought up a discussion between Jimmy Kimmel and Rachel Maddow in which they talked about the 3.5 percent rule, an idea that nonviolent protests can have an impact on politics even if they're done by a small fraction of the population.

After Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot on January 7, protests against ICE broke out around the country.

While much of the public was outraged, Donald Trump 's administration defended Ross, insisting he had acted in self-defense.

Good was in her car when she was stopped by an ICE agent. When other agents approached her vehicle and instructed her to get out of her car, she attempted to drive her vehicle away. Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent who was standing at the front left of her vehicle, then fired three shots and killed her.

On January 24, another man was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was filming law enforcement agents with his phone and standing in between an agent and a woman the agent had pushed to the ground. He was then pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by multiple agents prior to being shot and killed.

There were reports that Pretti may have been carrying a gun on him, although there has been no definitive evidence he intended to harm any of the officers. Officials defended the agent shooting Pretti, though, as they said the agent feared for his life.

In the wake of his death, his family released a statement, revealing they were "heartbroken but also very angry."

"The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs. He has his phone in his right hand, and his empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down, all while being pepper-sprayed," they shared. "Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man. Thank you."