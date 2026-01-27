'It's Time to Pull Out': ICE Agents Admit 'Battle Is Lost' In Leaked Private Messages as Minneapolis Chaos Continues After Two Deadly Shootings

According to journalist Ken Klippenstein's Substack, one ICE agent wrote, "This is a no-win situation for agents on the ground or immigration enforcement overall."

"I think it’s time to pull out of Minnesota; that battle is lost," they added.

Klippenstein also spoke to six ICE agents for his piece, one of whom claimed the "brand new agents are idiots." He specifically referred to lower hiring standards as being to blame for what has gone on in Minneapolis.

A newer agent concurred, admitting a lot of the people hired are "honestly pretty sketchy." They described the people as passing around a flask on stakeouts and having "weird tattoos" that would not normally be seen on those in law enforcement.