Donald Trump Declares 'We Have All The Cards' in Panicked Early-Morning Post Pressuring the Supreme Court Ahead of Tariff Ruling
Nov. 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has kicked off his Thanksgiving weekend with an early-morning social media post defending his tariff policies in a wild rant on Truth Social.
The president has urged the Supreme Court to uphold his authority in an ongoing case that could reshape presidential power over international trade, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump's Message to the Supreme Court
Trump, who has remained active online throughout the holiday, continued that pattern Saturday morning with a lengthy 7:22 a.m. post praising his tariff agenda — one that many economists argue has contributed to increased consumer costs.
In the message, he not only celebrated what he described as the economic and geopolitical successes of his approach but also made an overt appeal to the nation's highest court.
"Tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe. They have been successfully used by other Countries against us for Decades, but when it comes to Tariffs, and because of what I have set in place, WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS, and with a smart President, we always will!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, arguing that tariffs halted wars, boosted markets, lowered inflation and strengthened U.S. borders and the military.
He concluded the post with a pointed message directed at the Supreme Court: "Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court. Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!"
Tariff Ruling
At issue is Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA), a law granting the president broad discretion to regulate foreign transactions during national emergencies. The administration invoked the statute to impose "trafficking" duties on countries tied to the fentanyl supply chain and to levy "reciprocal" tariffs aimed at addressing what Trump has long described as an unfair trade deficit.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in early November, but the timeline for a ruling remains uncertain. If the Court restricts the president's power under IEEPA, it could significantly constrain Trump's trade agenda should he return to office.
However, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggested a decision may come sooner rather than later. "I think a lot of folks are saying this may come before the end of the year. I think that's probably right," Greer said during an appearance on Fox Business Network.
Confidence in the Supreme Court
The Trump administration has repeatedly expressed confidence that the Court’s ruling will arrive before year’s end — a timeline that could play into the former president’s political messaging as he continues to highlight tariffs as a signature accomplishment leading into the midterm elections.