Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Declares 'We Have All The Cards' in Panicked Early-Morning Post Pressuring the Supreme Court Ahead of Tariff Ruling

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump posted a lengthy early-morning message to the Supreme Court on Thanksgiving weekend.

Profile Image

Nov. 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has kicked off his Thanksgiving weekend with an early-morning social media post defending his tariff policies in a wild rant on Truth Social.

The president has urged the Supreme Court to uphold his authority in an ongoing case that could reshape presidential power over international trade, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Message to the Supreme Court

donald trump panicked post pressuring supreme court tariff ruling
Source: MEGA

Trump’s post included sweeping claims about the benefits of tariffs.

Trump, who has remained active online throughout the holiday, continued that pattern Saturday morning with a lengthy 7:22 a.m. post praising his tariff agenda — one that many economists argue has contributed to increased consumer costs.

In the message, he not only celebrated what he described as the economic and geopolitical successes of his approach but also made an overt appeal to the nation's highest court.

"Tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe. They have been successfully used by other Countries against us for Decades, but when it comes to Tariffs, and because of what I have set in place, WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS, and with a smart President, we always will!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, arguing that tariffs halted wars, boosted markets, lowered inflation and strengthened U.S. borders and the military.

He concluded the post with a pointed message directed at the Supreme Court: "Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court. Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!"

Article continues below advertisement

Tariff Ruling

donald trump panicked post pressuring supreme court tariff ruling
Source: MEGA

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in early November, but the timing of a ruling remains uncertain.

At issue is Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA), a law granting the president broad discretion to regulate foreign transactions during national emergencies. The administration invoked the statute to impose "trafficking" duties on countries tied to the fentanyl supply chain and to levy "reciprocal" tariffs aimed at addressing what Trump has long described as an unfair trade deficit.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in early November, but the timeline for a ruling remains uncertain. If the Court restricts the president's power under IEEPA, it could significantly constrain Trump's trade agenda should he return to office.

However, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggested a decision may come sooner rather than later. "I think a lot of folks are saying this may come before the end of the year. I think that's probably right," Greer said during an appearance on Fox Business Network.

Confidence in the Supreme Court

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Melania Trump

Melania's Hollywood Power Play: First Lady Trump Drops Surprise Launch of Secretive New Studio 'Muse Films' and a $40 Million Amazon Deal

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Late-Night Obsession Revealed: The Don Ate in Bed 'Like a Feral Child' as Secret Service Desperately Tried to End Prez's Fast Food Habits

donald trump panicked post pressuring supreme court tariff ruling
Source: MEGA

Trump warned that without tariffs, the U.S. would be a 'poor and pathetic laughingstock again.'

The Trump administration has repeatedly expressed confidence that the Court’s ruling will arrive before year’s end — a timeline that could play into the former president’s political messaging as he continues to highlight tariffs as a signature accomplishment leading into the midterm elections.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.