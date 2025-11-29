Donald Trump Declares 'We Have All The Cards' in Panicked Early-Morning Post Pressuring the Supreme Court Ahead of Tariff Ruling

Trump, who has remained active online throughout the holiday, continued that pattern Saturday morning with a lengthy 7:22 a.m. post praising his tariff agenda — one that many economists argue has contributed to increased consumer costs.

In the message, he not only celebrated what he described as the economic and geopolitical successes of his approach but also made an overt appeal to the nation's highest court.

"Tariffs have made our Country Rich, Strong, Powerful, and Safe. They have been successfully used by other Countries against us for Decades, but when it comes to Tariffs, and because of what I have set in place, WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS, and with a smart President, we always will!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, arguing that tariffs halted wars, boosted markets, lowered inflation and strengthened U.S. borders and the military.

He concluded the post with a pointed message directed at the Supreme Court: "Evil, American hating Forces are fighting us at the United States Supreme Court. Pray to God that our Nine Justices will show great wisdom, and do the right thing for America!"