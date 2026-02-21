EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Mocked for 'Mistaking Female Arresting Officer for 66th Birthday Party Stripper'
Feb. 21 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is being brutally mocked online by jokers who claim he mistook one of his arresting officers for a birthday stripper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced ex-duke was arrested on Thursday morning – his 66th birthday – by Thames Valley police investigating his past dealings with the convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Officers searched Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk at about 8 am and also examined his former residence, Royal Lodge in Great Windsor Park. After nearly 12 hours of questioning at Aylsham police station, he was photographed leaving in the back seat of a car on Thursday shortly after 7 pm and released under investigation.
A specially assigned 15-strong squad of cops swooped on Andrew and his properties with "stealth," sources told us.
Online Mockery Erupts Within Hours of Andrew Windsor's Arrest
One joker sneered online: "Andrew is so dumb that if he saw a female officer in uniform coming over the hill on his 66th birthday, he would have mistaken her for a stripper." Another added on an online forum carrying the gag: "He probably offered to get his own truncheon out, the perv."
The gag comes as Andrew is also being made the star of a wave of AI-generated videos that purport to show him arrested in a bra, sweating profusely over slices of pizza, and even singing behind bars – as part of a digital frenzy that erupted within hours of his real-world arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Andrew Windsor's 'Humiliation in the Public Eye'
Within hours of the news breaking the shamed royal had been seized by cops, manipulated clips and images spread across the Internet. One of the most widely shared posts – a video showing Andrew apparently gorging on pizza as he was driven back from his police grilling – was posted alongside a caption that said: "After a long day in police custody, Prince Andrew was released on bail earlier this evening. Naturally, his thoughts turned straight to pizza. (Satire.)"
More showed him also devouring pizza in a car while drenched in sweat, with one mocked-up photo showing him being kissed by an unidentified woman during his ride back from his cop interview. Yet another video showed him serenading fellow inmates in a jail cell and posing beside a birthday cake behind bars in his full military gear.
A digital expert who reviewed the clips said: "These videos are clearly AI-generated satire, but they are designed to blur the line between parody and plausible reality.
"The pizza and sweating references are not random – they deliberately mock statements Andrew made during his Newsnight interview about not being able to sweat and about visiting Pizza Express as part of his alibi."
"Most people will recognize them as fakes – but others won't. Either way, they are hilarious and are only part of Andrew's relentless humiliation in the public eye," the expert added.
In his 2019 BBC Newsnight appearance, Andrew told interviewer Emily Maitlis he was medically unable to sweat at the time he was accused of sexual misconduct and said he had been at a Pizza Express in Woking on a night he was meant to have met Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre. The resurfacing of those remarks has fueled the tone of the AI spoofs now sweeping the web.
Royal Reaction, Victim Response and Ongoing Investigation
Andrew's arrest relates to allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy. Emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice appear to show the former royal forwarding reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore, and sending a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and has not directly addressed the latest allegations.
King Charles, 77, expressed his "deepest concern" over the arrest of his younger brother and said the "law must take its course." Prince William, 43, and his wife Catherine, 44, are understood to support the king's remarks.
The National Police Chiefs' Council said the Home Office was alerted 30 minutes before Andrew's arrest in line with routine practice – but sources said King Charles was not.
Giuffre's family said in the wake of the arrest: "On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the U.K.'s Thames Valley police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor," adding that the development showed "no one is above the law."
Epstein abuse victim Maria Farmer added: "Today is just the beginning of accountability and justice brought forth by Virginia Roberts Giuffre – a young mother who adored her daughter so deeply, she fought the most powerful on earth to protect her."
Donald Trump, 79, called the arrest "a shame" and "a very sad thing" – adding: "But I'm the one that can talk about it because (I have) been totally exonerated. I did nothing."
Police searches at Royal Lodge are continuing and Andrew remains "under investigation" according to cops.