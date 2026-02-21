EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Mocked for 'Mistaking Female Arresting Officer for 66th Birthday Party Stripper'

Within hours of the news breaking the shamed royal had been seized by cops, manipulated clips and images spread across the Internet. One of the most widely shared posts – a video showing Andrew apparently gorging on pizza as he was driven back from his police grilling – was posted alongside a caption that said: "After a long day in police custody, Prince Andrew was released on bail earlier this evening. Naturally, his thoughts turned straight to pizza. (Satire.)"

More showed him also devouring pizza in a car while drenched in sweat, with one mocked-up photo showing him being kissed by an unidentified woman during his ride back from his cop interview. Yet another video showed him serenading fellow inmates in a jail cell and posing beside a birthday cake behind bars in his full military gear.

A digital expert who reviewed the clips said: "These videos are clearly AI-generated satire, but they are designed to blur the line between parody and plausible reality.

"The pizza and sweating references are not random – they deliberately mock statements Andrew made during his Newsnight interview about not being able to sweat and about visiting Pizza Express as part of his alibi."

"Most people will recognize them as fakes – but others won't. Either way, they are hilarious and are only part of Andrew's relentless humiliation in the public eye," the expert added.

In his 2019 BBC Newsnight appearance, Andrew told interviewer Emily Maitlis he was medically unable to sweat at the time he was accused of sexual misconduct and said he had been at a Pizza Express in Woking on a night he was meant to have met Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre. The resurfacing of those remarks has fueled the tone of the AI spoofs now sweeping the web.