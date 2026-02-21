Your tip
Awkward Moment! Fox News Abruptly Cuts Off Lara Trump Mid-Defense of President Donald Trump

split image of Lara Trump and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Fox News abruptly switched away from Lara Trump mid-defense of President Donald Trump in an awkward moment.

Profile Image

Feb. 21 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

An uncomfortable live-TV moment unfolded on Fox News when Lara Trump was suddenly cut off mid-sentence while praising her father-in-law, Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a segment discussing the president's meeting with governors at the White House, Lara applauded what she described as Donald's openness and accessibility.

Awkward Interuption

image of Lara Trump was cut off mid-sentence while praising President Donald Trump on Fox News.
Source: mega

Lara Trump was cut off mid-sentence while praising President Donald Trump on Fox News.

"People feel you know more in line with this president, and more like they can trust our federal government, where, for so long, for so many decades, it felt like there was something kind of being held back. This president saying, 'let's put it all out there,'" she said, per The Daily Beast, before her remarks were abruptly interrupted.

Anchor Dana Perino quickly stepped in.

"Lara, speaking of your father-in-law, President Trump, let's go to him now,” Dana said, pivoting the broadcast to what was expected to be a live shot of the president hosting governors at a breakfast in the State Dining Room.

"He's in the State Dining Room as he has the governors there for a breakfast. I think we could have him here," Dana continued.

However, by the time the network cut to the White House feed, the situation had already shifted. Press aides were seen ushering reporters out of the room after the president had initially opened the event to the media.

'Do We Still Have Lara?'

image of Anchor Dana Perino quickly pivoted the broadcast to a live shot of the White House governors' breakfast.
Source: mega

Anchor Dana Perino quickly pivoted the broadcast to a live shot of the White House governors' breakfast.

Dana appeared momentarily puzzled by the sequence of events.

"Lara, I don't know what happened there. Looks like the [press] pool was in, and he said he would take some questions," she said.

Fill-in anchor Bill Melugin added, "And now the switch around."

"Do we still have Lara?" Dana asked. "There we do. Okay, great."

Donald Trump 'Kicked Out the Press'

image of The awkward moment unfolded as press aides were seen ushering reporters out of the room.
Source: mega

The awkward moment unfolded as press aides were seen ushering reporters out of the room.

The president later addressed the press directly, signaling the end of their access to the governors' breakfast.

"We're going to be asking the press to leave. That way, we're going to talk very candidly and take questions," Donald said. "Thank you very much for being here. It's a great honor. And the media — thank you, you can leave now."

'How Extraordinary is This?'

image of 'Do we still have Lara?' Dana asked after the unexpected switch back to the studio.
Source: mega

'Do we still have Lara?' Dana asked after the unexpected switch back to the studio.

The decision drew criticism from media observers, including Wolf Blitzer, who expressed surprise at the move.

"I spent seven years as a White House correspondent for CNN. I don't remember a time when the White House officially opens up a meeting like this to the news media, invites reporters, camera crews to come in, but then the president of the United States goes ahead and kicks them all out," Blitzer remarked. "How extraordinary is this?"

Lara — who is married to Eric Trump and hosts My View with Lara Trump on Saturday evenings — returned to the segment after the unexpected interruption.

