Awkward Moment! Fox News Abruptly Cuts Off Lara Trump Mid-Defense of President Donald Trump

"People feel you know more in line with this president, and more like they can trust our federal government, where, for so long, for so many decades, it felt like there was something kind of being held back. This president saying, 'let's put it all out there,'" she said, per The Daily Beast, before her remarks were abruptly interrupted.

Anchor Dana Perino quickly stepped in.

"Lara, speaking of your father-in-law, President Trump, let's go to him now,” Dana said, pivoting the broadcast to what was expected to be a live shot of the president hosting governors at a breakfast in the State Dining Room.

"He's in the State Dining Room as he has the governors there for a breakfast. I think we could have him here," Dana continued.

However, by the time the network cut to the White House feed, the situation had already shifted. Press aides were seen ushering reporters out of the room after the president had initially opened the event to the media.