Inside Wolf Blitzer's Private Marriage With Wife of Over 50 Years Lynn — As CNN Anchor Keeps Relationship With Wardrobe Stylist and Family Life Out of The Spotlight

Blitzer and Greenfield met in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, and later married in 1973, when his career was just taking off. At the time, he worked as a correspondent for The Jerusalem Post in Washington D.C..

After eight years of marriage, the couple welcomed their only child together, daughter Ilana, in 1981.

Ilana, now 44, has gone on to follow in her father's footsteps and has made a career for herself in journalism as a beauty editor after graduating from Emory University.

Despite her husband's fame, Greenfield has mostly avoided the spotlight even as he soared to the top of CNN's talent list and won numerous awards, including a Golden CableACE and the George Foster Peabody Award.