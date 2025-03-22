Inside Wolf Blitzer's Private Marriage With Wife of Over 50 Years Lynn — As CNN Anchor Keeps Relationship With Wardrobe Stylist and Family Life Out of The Spotlight
While Wolf Blitzer has been a leading talent at CNN since 1990, fans don't know much about his personal life as he's worked overtime to keep his fame and family separate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the anchor's little-known 30-year marriage to wife Lynn Greenfield as The Situation Room host turns 77 on March 22.
Blitzer and Greenfield met in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, and later married in 1973, when his career was just taking off. At the time, he worked as a correspondent for The Jerusalem Post in Washington D.C..
After eight years of marriage, the couple welcomed their only child together, daughter Ilana, in 1981.
Ilana, now 44, has gone on to follow in her father's footsteps and has made a career for herself in journalism as a beauty editor after graduating from Emory University.
Despite her husband's fame, Greenfield has mostly avoided the spotlight even as he soared to the top of CNN's talent list and won numerous awards, including a Golden CableACE and the George Foster Peabody Award.
Greenfield has also maintained a career as a personal stylist and shopper, which Blitzer admitted comes in handy for his gig.
While chatting with HuffPost in 2009, four years after he was tapped to lead The Situation Room in 2005, Blitzer was asked about his on-air wardrobe, including his snazzy collection of ties and where he purchases them.
Blitzer revealed: "I have an excellent personal shopper: my wife Lynn. She is a professional shopper at Saks."
Although he hasn't spoken in-depth about his marriage, Greenfield has been seen on her husband's arm at several high-profile events.
In 2005, Greenfield and Ilana traveled to The Aspen Institute with Blitzer, who was interviewing then-Senator Barack Obama.
Greenfield additionally attended the 2012 and 2014 BET Awards with her husband.
Last year, the two were honorary co-chairs of the 2024 Moment Gala, which celebrated the award-winning Jewish publication founded by Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellie Wiesel and writer Leonard Fein.
While the anchor has mostly kept quiet about their relationship, he has been open about their mutual love and support of the NFL's Buffalo Bills football team, which he has shared several posts about on social media.
Blitzer and Greenfield continue to live a quiet life in Bethesda, Maryland.