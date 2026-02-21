EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew at Center of Revolting 'Jeffrey Epstein Cover-Up' Theory Over Mystery 'Censorship' of DOJ Files
Feb. 21 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Shamed former Prince Andrew has been thrust back into yet more controversy amid claims references to him in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files were subject to retrospective redactions – prompting allegations of a "cover-up" and what critics told RadarOnline.com is a mystery "censorship" of U.S. Department of Justice documents.
The documents, part of a 3.5 million-page disclosure by justice officials, were searchable by keyword when first made public.
Andrew Windsor Email Search Results Disappear From Epstein Files Database
Using the term "tdoy" – understood to reference Andrew's former title, the Duke of York – reporters were initially able to identify nearly 100 emails in which he appeared as sender or recipient.
But when the same search was repeated in recent days, those results no longer appeared, requiring cross-checking against previously saved screenshots of email dates.
It remains unclear whether the changes followed a request from Andrew or his legal representatives.
Andrew, 65, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Among the documents affected was an email exchange between Epstein and a Russian woman, Irina, referencing an August 2010 evening with Andrew.
In one message, she quoted Andrew's partial email address, writing: "Great!!!!!!! should I email him tdoy@rlwgp... ."
That correspondence was initially retrievable through the keyword search but has since proved more difficult to locate in the database.
A source familiar with the document review process told us, "The concern is not just about Andrew's name appearing. It is about the perception of selective censorship. When documents seem to change after release, it inevitably fuels a 'cover-up' theory, whether justified or not."
Another insider added: "The term 'mystery censorship' is gaining traction because people expect transparency at this stage. Anything else risks deepening public mistrust in both institutions and individuals connected to the case."
'Why Are the Perpetrators' Names Redacted?'
Jess Michaels, a U.S. survivor of Epstein's abuse, said: "This is thwarting justice. This is a cover-up of the cover-up of the crime. I wish I could tell you that all of this is shocking, but for us it's not. It's actually predictable. We are continuing to be gaslit. It's designed to protect those responsible and intimidate survivors to stop them coming forward."
Sky Roberts, brother of Andrew's s-- abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, also questioned the redactions.
He hit out: "Why are the perpetrators' names redacted while survivors' names are unredacted? The public still does not have the full truth about who enabled Epstein, who participated in his exploitation, and who has been shielded for years."
And U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who reviewed unredacted material, said: "I saw the names of lots of people who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons."
Calls for Fresh Investigation and Police Assessment
Former U.K. prime minister Gordon Brown has called for a fresh investigation.
He said there was growing evidence "some in the U.K. were complicit in trafficking."
Brown added: "The emails tell us in graphic detail how Epstein was able to use Stansted to fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania, and Russia. His messages link at least one to Britain and the former Prince Andrew. I have been told privately previous investigations did not properly check vital evidence of flights. I have asked police to look at this as part of the new inquiry. The Stansted revelations alone require them to interview Andrew."
Thames Valley Police confirmed it was assessing information and liaising with U.S. authorities.
A spokesperson said: "We are assessing the information and following established procedures to seek further information with law enforcement in the United States."