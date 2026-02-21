EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew at Center of Revolting 'Jeffrey Epstein Cover-Up' Theory Over Mystery 'Censorship' of DOJ Files

Using the term "tdoy" – understood to reference Andrew's former title, the Duke of York – reporters were initially able to identify nearly 100 emails in which he appeared as sender or recipient.

But when the same search was repeated in recent days, those results no longer appeared, requiring cross-checking against previously saved screenshots of email dates.

It remains unclear whether the changes followed a request from Andrew or his legal representatives.

Andrew, 65, has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Among the documents affected was an email exchange between Epstein and a Russian woman, Irina, referencing an August 2010 evening with Andrew.

In one message, she quoted Andrew's partial email address, writing: "Great!!!!!!! should I email him tdoy@rlwgp... ."

That correspondence was initially retrievable through the keyword search but has since proved more difficult to locate in the database.