EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Determined to Shut Out Sarah Ferguson From Royal Family Forever' For One Massive Reason
Feb. 21 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to be drawing a hard line against Sarah Ferguson, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the future king is determined to keep the disgraced ex-Duchess of York at arm's length from the royal family for good as fresh scrutiny over her past links to Jeffrey Epstein keep reigniting controversy.
Ferguson, 66, who was married to the former , 65, for a decade and continued living with him at Royal Lodge in Windsor long after their 1996 divorce, has recently spent time in the French Alps and the United Arab Emirates.
Scandalous Emails Spark New Scrutiny for the 'Bounceback Queen'
The trips followed renewed attention surrounding shameful emails released as part of investigations into Epstein, in which her name appeared multiple times.
Andrew is moving to Marsh Farm in Norfolk after being stripped of royal duties, while Ferguson is now understood to be considering a return to Windsor to be closer to her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.
Ferguson was once described as the royal family's "bounceback queen" and is said to be assembling a new publicity team as she plans her next steps.
But an insider close to the family told us about how her future in The Firm is doomed thanks to William want to lead a scandal-free monarchy when he ascends to the throne.
"Sarah has consistently maintained that once she understood the kind of man Epstein was, she severed all contact and distanced herself completely from him. Her argument has always been that any association happened before the full horror of his behavior was known," the source said.
"But with these newly surfaced emails entering the public domain, that defense is being scrutinized far more harshly. The optics are incredibly damaging, and in the current climate, there's very little appetite for nuance."
Royal Anxiety Over Reputational Fallout
The insider added: "Within royal circles there is genuine anxiety about reputational fallout. People are quietly saying that the combined weight of Andrew's history and Sarah's renewed links to this scandal could destabilize public trust in the monarchy.
"They're viewed as politically and publicly toxic. From William's perspective, the only responsible course of action is absolute distance. He's determined to firewall the institution from any further contamination, and that means keeping both Andrew and Sarah firmly on the outside, regardless of personal history or sentiment."
Sarah's emails to Epstein include one telling him she wanted him to marry her.
EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals The One Reason Prince William is Now 'Beyond Furious' With Andrew Windsor Over Ex-Duke's Epstein Links
Prince William's Hardline Stance on Protecting the Monarchy
William, 43, who lives in Windsor with Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and their three children, is said to have influenced previous decisions regarding Andrew's residence.
King Charles, 77, formally removed Andrew's military titles and royal patronages last year, but aides have long suggested William supports an even firmer approach.
One palace source said: "William's approach has hardened significantly over the past few years, particularly where the monarchy's public standing is concerned. He is acutely aware that trust in the institution is fragile and that any additional controversy could have long-term consequences. In his mind, there is simply no margin for error left."
"He views reputational risk in very stark terms – either you protect the crown at all costs or you allow incremental damage to chip away at it. From where he stands, the safest and most responsible option is clear separation. Creating firm boundaries and maintaining visible distance is, in his view, the only realistic way to shield the monarchy from further fallout."
On Thursday, February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.
Hours after a police raid, he was released from custody.