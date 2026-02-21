EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Determined to Shut Out Sarah Ferguson From Royal Family Forever' For One Massive Reason 

William, 43, who lives in Windsor with Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, and their three children, is said to have influenced previous decisions regarding Andrew's residence.

King Charles, 77, formally removed Andrew's military titles and royal patronages last year, but aides have long suggested William supports an even firmer approach.

One palace source said: "William's approach has hardened significantly over the past few years, particularly where the monarchy's public standing is concerned. He is acutely aware that trust in the institution is fragile and that any additional controversy could have long-term consequences. In his mind, there is simply no margin for error left."

"He views reputational risk in very stark terms – either you protect the crown at all costs or you allow incremental damage to chip away at it. From where he stands, the safest and most responsible option is clear separation. Creating firm boundaries and maintaining visible distance is, in his view, the only realistic way to shield the monarchy from further fallout."

On Thursday, February 19, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office due to his connections to the vile pedo.

Hours after a police raid, he was released from custody.