EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the True Mental Impact of Epstein Outrage on Ex-Prince Andrew and Shamed Sarah Ferguson
Feb. 15 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Ferguson is said to be in a visibly fragile emotional state as the long fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to upend her life with ex-Prince Andrew, leaving both increasingly isolated, distressed, and facing imminent upheaval.
Ferguson, 66, and Andrew, 65, who have lived together at Royal Lodge in Windsor since 2008 despite divorcing decades ago, are preparing to vacate the property as part of a wider effort by the royal family to distance itself from the disgraced duke.
The pair's reputations have been deeply damaged by Andrew's association with Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died in jail in 2019.
Although Andrew has denied all allegations made against him, public scrutiny has intensified in recent years, resulting in his withdrawal from public life and the loss of military titles and royal patronages.
And the latest Epstein files document dump has left the ex-prince facing growing calls to be probed by cops over the full extent of his relationship with pedophile s-- trafficker Epstein.
Ferguson's Mental Health Struggles Revealed
Friends of the former Duchess of York now told us the consequences of the scandal have taken a severe psychological toll on the royal pariah.
Struggling to adjust to her reduced circumstances, Ferguson has also privately confided she feels the removal of her titles and royal accommodation was "terrible" for her mental health.
A source close to her said, "Sarah is emotionally stretched to breaking point. Those around her say she becomes overwhelmed several times a day, often breaking down in tears out of nowhere, and there is a real sense of uncertainty about what her life will look like next."
The Impact on Princesses' Eugenie and Beatrice
Andrew, meanwhile, is said to be equally affected, particularly by the collapse of relationships within his own family.
Sources said the most painful development has been an alleged estrangement from his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35. Eugenie, who co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective to combat s-- trafficking, is reported to be angered by Andrew's refusal to apologize to Epstein's victims.
Andrew denies wrongdoing, but insiders say he is "broken" by the erosion of their bond.
His other daughter, Princess Beatrice, 37, is also said to be struggling to navigate her relationship with both her parents while maintaining her standing within the royal fold.
The princesses chose to spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles, 77, rather than with Andrew and Ferguson.
While Eugenie is rumored to be no longer speaking to her father, Beatrice was recently photographed alongside him in Windsor in what appeared to be a quiet show of support.
She is also understood to have withdrawn an offer for Ferguson to move into a "granny flat" at her Cotswolds home.
"Beatrice is acutely aware that, for the sake of her children, her long-term stability depends on maintaining a close relationship with the wider royal family," one source said. "That reality has forced her to prioritize her own reputation, even when it involves painful personal decisions."
What's Next for Andrew and Ferguson?
Andrew is now expected to relocate to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, where renovation work has reportedly included new security fencing and broadband installation.
The property sits on a flood plain, adding further complications to the move, and sources say the King has offered limited household staff support on an ad hoc basis.
Friends of Ferguson and Andrew said the combination of family fracture, forced moves, and enduring public outrage has left both Andrew and Ferguson emotionally exhausted and uncertain about what comes next.