EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the True Mental Impact of Epstein Outrage on Ex-Prince Andrew and Shamed Sarah Ferguson

Andrew, meanwhile, is said to be equally affected, particularly by the collapse of relationships within his own family.

Sources said the most painful development has been an alleged estrangement from his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35. Eugenie, who co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective to combat s-- trafficking, is reported to be angered by Andrew's refusal to apologize to Epstein's victims.

Andrew denies wrongdoing, but insiders say he is "broken" by the erosion of their bond.

His other daughter, Princess Beatrice, 37, is also said to be struggling to navigate her relationship with both her parents while maintaining her standing within the royal fold.

The princesses chose to spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles, 77, rather than with Andrew and Ferguson.

While Eugenie is rumored to be no longer speaking to her father, Beatrice was recently photographed alongside him in Windsor in what appeared to be a quiet show of support.

She is also understood to have withdrawn an offer for Ferguson to move into a "granny flat" at her Cotswolds home.

"Beatrice is acutely aware that, for the sake of her children, her long-term stability depends on maintaining a close relationship with the wider royal family," one source said. "That reality has forced her to prioritize her own reputation, even when it involves painful personal decisions."