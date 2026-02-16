James Van Der Beek's Pals Defend GoFundMe Set Up By Grieving Widow After Fundraiser Makes $2.7Million — 'STFU!'

Kimberly was further criticized after reports that she and Van Der Beek purchased their expensive home before his death.

But now friends of the couple have slammed the abuse Kimberly has received while also attending to give context to their family’s financial woes.

Law & Order and Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks, 45, described criticism as "fake af" and coming from people who have "no idea" what they are talking about.

Taking to Threads in response to a negative post, he said: "It's OK to stfu when you can’t know what the f--- you're talking about.

"It's OK not to try to seek attention off of other people’s suffering or the generosity in response to it. Because James touched them for decades."