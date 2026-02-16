Your tip
James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek's Pals Defend GoFundMe Set Up By Grieving Widow After Fundraiser Makes $2.7Million — 'STFU!'

picture of James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Pals of James Van Der Beek has defended his family setting up a GoFundMe to pay for his medical bills and kids' school fees in the wake of his death.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

James Van Der Beek's pals have defended the star's grieving widow after a GoFundMe page was created in the wake of the actor's tragic death, while his family lives in a $4.8million ranch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kimberly Van Der Beek, 44, was targeted by trolls after the fundraiser was launched, which has already raised $2.7million to help pay for the Dawson’s Creek actor's medical bills and school fees for their six children.

Van Der Beek's Wife Targeted By Trolls For Creating GoFundMe

picture of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, has been heavily trolled for setting up the fundraiser.

Kimberly was further criticized after reports that she and Van Der Beek purchased their expensive home before his death.

But now friends of the couple have slammed the abuse Kimberly has received while also attending to give context to their family’s financial woes.

Law & Order and Mortal Kombat star Mehcad Brooks, 45, described criticism as "fake af" and coming from people who have "no idea" what they are talking about.

Taking to Threads in response to a negative post, he said: "It's OK to stfu when you can’t know what the f--- you're talking about.

"It's OK not to try to seek attention off of other people’s suffering or the generosity in response to it. Because James touched them for decades."

'Doesn't Sit Right With Me'

picture of James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Critics said the GoFundMe for Van Der Beek was uncalled for given his family lived in an expensive house.

"It's OK for you to stay quiet in the face of blind stupidity, meanness, and lack of empathy. But maybe you're not OK," he added.

The post Brooks was replying to said it "doesn’t sit right with me" that Van Der Beek's family asked for donations while living in such an expensive home.

"Thousands of people around the world face this exact situation every day and deal with the struggle," the post read. "They don’t get $2.5million. It’s just weird. He had to have had life insurance… and residual checks…"

Van Der Beek died aged 48 on February 11 after a years-long battle with colorectal cancer.

His wife announced his death on Instagram and posted a link to the family’s fundraiser, which said Van Der Beek's treatment left his family "out of funds."

Van Der Beek revealed in November 2025 that he was selling memorabilia from Dawson’s Creek at the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to fund his cancer treatments.

picture of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek previously rented his Texas ranch, but his family now owns it.

However, his family's plea for donations has rubbed many the wrong way after it revealed the Hollywood star purchased a ranch outside Austin, Texas, for $4.8million in January.

They have lived at the ranch since 2020 as renters, having moved from Beverly Hills, California, but they recently secured enough funds, with the help of friends, to make a down payment on the property.

His rep explained: "James secured (a) down payment for the Texas ranch for the family with the help of friends through a trust so they could shift from rent to mortgage."

Another of Van Der Beek's friends, Broadway star Donna Vivino, also laid into critics of his family's fundraising efforts.

'How Can People Be So Rotten?'

picture of James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek and his wife could not live off his 'Dawson's Creek' money.

"Not everything is what it looks like online," she wrote on Instagram. "A little context goes a long way. For those of you attacking James Van Der Beek's wife for having a GoFundMe may I give you some FACTS?!"

Vivino noted the "family (did) not OWN the farm they live on, they were renting," and that they were not living off Dawson's Creek residuals.

In 2012, Van Der Beek himself admitted that "there was no residual money" from the hit show.

"I was 20. It was a bad contract. I saw almost nothing from that," he had said at the time.

Responding to Vivino's post, Yellowstone actor Hassie Harrison wrote: "Heartbreaking that you even needed to make this post. How can people be so rotten?"

