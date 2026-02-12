James Van Der Beek's Family Plunged Into Poverty by Cancer Bills: GoFundMe Donations Hit $1million Less than 24 Hours After his Death

While confirming her husband lost his two-year battle with colon cancer aged just 48, she revealed that friends had made the GoFundMe page with the goal of raising funds to support the late actor's children.

Fans and friends have so far raised over $1.2million in just seven hours.

On the page friends wrote that "Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.

"The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.

"Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education."