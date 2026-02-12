James Van Der Beek's Family Plunged Into Poverty by Cancer Bills: GoFundMe Donations Hit $1million Less than 24 Hours After his Death
Feb. 12 2026, Updated 7:11 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek's friends have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his medical bills — and its already raised over $1million.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the fundraiser was created after their family was plunged into financial turmoil before his death, which was announced on Wednesday by his wife Kimberly.
Honest Admission Over Financial Woes
While confirming her husband lost his two-year battle with colon cancer aged just 48, she revealed that friends had made the GoFundMe page with the goal of raising funds to support the late actor's children.
Fans and friends have so far raised over $1.2million in just seven hours.
On the page friends wrote that "Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.
"The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.
"Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education."
Illness Prevented Actor From Making Money
Van Der Beek spoke honestly about his family's financial woes in social media posts about his treatment, explaining how he had been left unable to work and provide for his wife and children during his gruelling treatment.
His extensive medical bills and living costs contributed to the hardship as the actor moved from the family's remote Texas ranch, which they bought in 2020 after years living in Los Angeles, to an apartment closer to the hospital during treatment.
RadarOnline.com revealed in December the actor sold some memorabilia from the set of Dawson's Creek, bringing in $47,000
The necklace that his character, Dawson Leery, famously gifted Joey (played by Katie Holmes) went for $26,628.
Plus a collection of decorations from Dawson's bedroom, including an Indiana Jones model kit and an E.T. doll, sold for $5,991, while a chairback went for $2,663.
Family Have Been Left 'Short of Funds'
Speaking about the auction at the time Van Der Beek said: "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them.
"And with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now."
In September last year, Van Der Beek’s co-stars rallied around him, organising a star-studded cast reunion at Broadway's famed Richard Rodgers Theater to help raise funds for their friend.
Organised by his Dawson's Creek love interest Michelle Williams alongside Holmes and Joshua Jackson, the cast reunited for a read through of their show's pilot episode to raise funds for James' treatment and the nonprofit F Cancer.
Van Der Beek was due to appear at the event but had to pull out of the reunion at the last minute due to his ill health.
He instead appeared by video message, worrying fans with his frail appearance.
He told fans: "This is the evening I'd been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January.
"So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment.
"Despite every effort … I won't get to be there. I won't get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most."