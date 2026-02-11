Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek's Sad Last Days: 'Dawson's Creek' Actor Shared Heartbreaking Confession About His Cancer Battle Before His Death

Photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek was open about his cancer battle just two months before his death.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Weeks before his tragic death, James Van Der Beek made a candid confession about his grueling battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last December, during a sit-down with Today co-host Craig Melvin, the Dawson's Creek alum, 48, admitted he "went into shock" and didn't know "what to do" when he was first diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek Found a Silver Lining in His Cancer Diagnosis

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: Today/YouTube

Van Der Beek said his cancer journey taught him how 'strong' he was.

After hearing the unexpected news, Van Der Beek said he and his wife, Kimberly, 43, drove home from the doctor's office "in silence."

"Part of me wanted to panic. Part of me wanted to just freak out," he recalled at the time. "But then another part of my brain was like, ‘You don't know enough yet.'"

Despite battling the horrible illness for nearly three years, Van Der Beek revealed there was a silver lining to the life-threatening diagnosis.

"One of the things I was really lucky about was when I heard the news, I was like, 'This is gonna be the best thing that’s ever happened to me,'" the Varsity Blue star continued. "I had this little voice in my head that said, ‘You’re gonna make changes in your life that you would never, ever make if you didn’t have this extreme of a diagnosis, and it’s gonna add healthy, happy years to your life.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of James Van Der Beek with his daughter.
Source: vanderjames/instagram

Van Der Beek shared six children with his wife, Kimberly.

Van Der Beek, who noted he felt "much better than I did a couple months ago," also shared while his cancer journey had been "longer" than he originally thought it would be, it taught him how resilient he was.

"It's required more of me – more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had," he noted. "I knew I was strong – I didn't know I was this strong."

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek's Family Struggled With Medical Bills Before His Death

As Radar previously reported, Van Der Beek's cancer battle proved to be expensive. In November, he chose to auction off several collectible items from the set of Dawson's Creek to help him pay for his mounting medical bills

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now," he said at the time. "While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Death at 48 Following Horrific Cancer Battle

Photo of James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek Dead at 48: 'Dawson's Creek' Actor Dies After Battle With Colorectal Cancer

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Van Der Beek passed away from cancer on February 11.
Source: MEGA

The TV star passed away from cancer on February 11.

On February 11, Van Der Beek's wife also shared a GoFundMe asking for donations to help their family pick up the pieces financially as they grieve the actor's heartbreaking death.

"The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds," the summary read. "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

"Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education," the GoFundMe continued. "Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.