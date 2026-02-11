James Van Der Beek's Sad Last Days: 'Dawson's Creek' Actor Shared Heartbreaking Confession About His Cancer Battle Before His Death

After hearing the unexpected news, Van Der Beek said he and his wife, Kimberly, 43, drove home from the doctor's office "in silence."

"Part of me wanted to panic. Part of me wanted to just freak out," he recalled at the time. "But then another part of my brain was like, ‘You don't know enough yet.'"

Despite battling the horrible illness for nearly three years, Van Der Beek revealed there was a silver lining to the life-threatening diagnosis.

"One of the things I was really lucky about was when I heard the news, I was like, 'This is gonna be the best thing that’s ever happened to me,'" the Varsity Blue star continued. "I had this little voice in my head that said, ‘You’re gonna make changes in your life that you would never, ever make if you didn’t have this extreme of a diagnosis, and it’s gonna add healthy, happy years to your life.'"