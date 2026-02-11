Your tip
James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Death at 48 Following Horrific Cancer Battle

Photo of James Van Der Beek
Source: MEGA; vanderjames/instagram

James Van Der Beek's final post has been revealed.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

James Van Der Beek has tragically passed away at 48 after a heartbreaking battle with cancer, and his devastating final post has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the weeks leading up to his death, the actor penned an emotional tribute to his daughter and his father as he wished them a happy birthday on social media for the very last time.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside James Van Der Beek's Last Instagram Update

Van Der Beek posted an emotional tribute to his loved ones with his final post.
Source: vanderjames/instagram

Van Der Beek posted an emotional tribute to his loved ones with his final post.

"My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on January 25. "But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart."

Praising them for their "care and dedication" to loved ones and their "same out-of-the-box" creativity, the Dawson's Creek alum said his daughter, Annabel, 12, and his father both made "every room" they were in "more fun."

"Different [senses] of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this," he continued. "In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life."

"The world is a better place because the two of you are in it. Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart," Van Der Beek concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Met His Final Days With Courage'

Van Der Beek shared six children with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.
Source: vanderjames/instagram

Van Der Beek shared six children with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

As Radar previously reported, Van Der Beek died "peacefully" on Wednesday, February 11, after a nearly 3-year battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," a statement shared on his Instagram read. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Van Der Beek was first diagnosed with cancer in August 2023. The following year, he publicly announced he'd been "privately dealing" with the illness with support from his "incredible family."

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek's Final Months

Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, 2026.

Van Der Beek's tragic passing comes a few months after his wife, Kimberly, gushed about how well he was doing despite his grueling health battle.

Last November, the actor shared a video of himself playing with a football while wearing his old jersey from Varsity Blues.

"By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites," he captioned the post at the time. "Last year, when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express. I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original. For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment."

The Rules of Attraction star's wife replied in the comments section, "You're a wizard. Bouncing back, baby!!"

James Van Der Beek was known for his role on 'Dawson's Creek'.
Source: MEGA

James Van Der Beek was known for his role on 'Dawson's Creek'.

Van Der Beek leaves behind his wife and six children.

