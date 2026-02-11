James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Death at 48 Following Horrific Cancer Battle

"My father and my daughter share a birthday today. At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on January 25. "But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognize the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart."

Praising them for their "care and dedication" to loved ones and their "same out-of-the-box" creativity, the Dawson's Creek alum said his daughter, Annabel, 12, and his father both made "every room" they were in "more fun."

"Different [senses] of humor, but you both have a way of alchemizing the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this," he continued. "In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life."

"The world is a better place because the two of you are in it. Happy birthday, guys. I love you with all my heart," Van Der Beek concluded.