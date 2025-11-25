'Bouncing Back!': James Van Der Beek's Wife Gushes Over 'Dawson's Creek' Star's Healthy Appearance in New Social Media Post... as Actor Seeks Funds for 'Expensive' Cancer Treatments
James Van Der Beek's wife has shared an update on the Dawson's Creek star's cancer battle, beaming he's "bouncing back," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, 48, is currently raising funds by selling some of his TV and film memorabilia to raise money for "expensive" cancer treatments.
Raising Money For Cancer Treatments
In a new social media post, Van Der Beek shared a video of himself playing with a football and wearing his jersey from the 1999 film Varsity Blues, which he's put up for auction. His wife, Kimberly, celebrated the accomplishment in the comments.
"You're a wizard," Kimberly, 43, wrote. "Bouncing back, baby!!"
The clip showed off Van Der Beek sporting the jersey, featuring his character's name, Moxon, and spinning a football on his finger while tossing it around.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor hopes to make anywhere between $26,400 to $52,800 by selling some of his most beloved keepsakes.
He will also be selling autographed versions of the jersey he wore in the video to raise money for his treatment and to support other cancer patients.
"By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites," Van Der Beek captioned the Instagram post, referring to his role in the hit coming-of-age drama.
"Last year, when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express," he continued. "I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original. For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment."
The star then thanked his fans for "making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie," adding, "Proceeds go directly toward helping with treatment and supporting families walking the same path."
Non-autographed jerseys are available on his website for $40, while signed merchandise costs $80.
Emotional Tribute To Wife
The father-of-six announced last year that he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer, which starts in either the colon or the rectum, and had been "privately dealing with this diagnosis.”
A month after he announced his cancer diagnosis, Van Der Beek fought back tears in a TV interview while speaking about the support from his wife, whom he married in 2010.
"I'm someone who always in the past, tried to do everything for everybody and never asked for help myself, and this has put me in a position of having to ask for help and having to receive help," he said at the time.
Van Der Beek, who is best known for playing the titular Dawson Leery on iconic teen drama Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003, was recently forced to pull out of a cast reunion due to illness, missing a live read-through of the series’ pilot episode.
He made a virtual appearance at the event and thanked fans for buying tickets to the fundraising event, which actor Michelle Williams put together to support her former co-star.