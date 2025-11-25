'Bouncing Back!': James Van Der Beek's Wife Gushes Over 'Dawson's Creek' Star's Healthy Appearance in New Social Media Post... as Actor Seeks Funds for 'Expensive' Cancer Treatments

In a new social media post, Van Der Beek shared a video of himself playing with a football and wearing his jersey from the 1999 film Varsity Blues, which he's put up for auction. His wife, Kimberly, celebrated the accomplishment in the comments.

"You're a wizard," Kimberly, 43, wrote. "Bouncing back, baby!!"

The clip showed off Van Der Beek sporting the jersey, featuring his character's name, Moxon, and spinning a football on his finger while tossing it around.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor hopes to make anywhere between $26,400 to $52,800 by selling some of his most beloved keepsakes.

He will also be selling autographed versions of the jersey he wore in the video to raise money for his treatment and to support other cancer patients.