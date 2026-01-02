EXCLUSIVE: James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking Fight — Cancer-Stricken Actor Forced to Sell Off 'Dawson's Creek' Treasures to Pay Medical Bills

James Van Der Beek is selling off memorabilia from his acting roles in Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues to fund his ongoing fight against advanced colorectal cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear the time is now," said Van Der Beek, 48.

The beloved actor and father of six revealed last year that he received a stage 3 diagnosis in 2023.