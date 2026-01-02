EXCLUSIVE: James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking Fight — Cancer-Stricken Actor Forced to Sell Off 'Dawson's Creek' Treasures to Pay Medical Bills
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek is selling off memorabilia from his acting roles in Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues to fund his ongoing fight against advanced colorectal cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear the time is now," said Van Der Beek, 48.
The beloved actor and father of six revealed last year that he received a stage 3 diagnosis in 2023.
Letting Go of TV History
"I've been dealing with this pretty much in secret for a while, and in the past, I've found it helpful and cathartic to share things publicly," he said at the time.
Dawson's items he's parting with include the necklace his character gifted to Katie Holmes' Joey Potter for prom, the white outfit he donned in the pilot episode and the flannel shirt he wore throughout the iconic teen drama, which aired from 1998 to 2003.
Also on the block were the black-and-white Reebok cleats and West Canaan Coyotes cap he sported as underdog high school quarterback Mox in the cult-favorite 1999 film Varsity Blues.
Covering Medical Costs
All of the proceeds will reportedly go toward helping the star with his medical costs.
James currently lives on a ranch in Texas with wife, Kimberly, 43, and their kids, Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwen, 7, and Jeremiah, 4, after leaving California in 2020.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, two stomach viruses prevented Van Der Beek from joining an onstage reunion in New York City with his Dawson's castmates – including Holmes, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe and Busy Philipps.
Ailing Star Misses Big Night
The event involved a live read-through of the show's first episode – and featured Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as a last-minute replacement for Van Der Beek.
"I have been looking forward to this night for months and months," the ailing actor shared in a surprise video message. "I can't believe I'm not there."