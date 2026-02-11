James Van Der Beek Dead at 48: 'Dawson's Creek' Actor Dies After Battle With Colorectal Cancer
Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
James Van Der Beek has died at the age of 48 following his brave battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Travis County Medical Examiner said the star's death was reported to them at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11. No cause of death has been released. The actor had been living with his wife and six children in Austin, Texas, since 2020 after fleeing Hollywood for a more "centered" life.
James Van Der Beek Died 'Peacfully'
The beloved Dawson's Creek alum revealed his heartbreaking diagnosis in November 2024, telling fans he had been privately getting treated for stage 3 colorectal cancer but didn't reveal exactly when he found out he had the disease.
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come," his family wrote in a statement on the star's Instagram page.
They added, "For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
Van Der Beek leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, and six kids, ages 4 to 15.
James Van Der Beek's Frail Appearance in 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion Video
Van Der Beek was too ill to attend the long-anticipated Dawson's Creek reunion in person in September 2025. It was in New York City, and he told the audience in a pre-taped message that he was "gutted" about not being able to be there.
He was forced to pull out at the last minute after contracting two stomach viruses. The core four cast members planned to read the Dawson's Creek pilot to a packed house of fans at the Richard Rogers Theater.
"I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together. I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my castmates, my beautiful cast in person," Van Der Beek shared in the video, where he was only shown from the neck up while his face appeared gaunt.
He went on to thank the show's cast, crew, and the "best fans in the world." Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in for Van Der Beek to play his Dawson Leery character in the pilot read.
Upbeat Outlook About Cancer Diagnosis
In his final televised interview in December 2025, Van Der Beek told Today's Craig Melvin that he had an unusually upbeat reaction when being told he had cancer.
"As soon as I heard the news, I thought, 'This is going to be the best thing that ever happened to me,'" he shared. Van Der Beek revealed.
A voice in his head told him that he would go on to "make changes in your life that you would never, ever make if you didn’t have this extreme of a diagnosis."
'I Didn't Know I Was This Strong'
Van Der Beek said his health was on the upswing in the interview
“I feel much, much better than I did a couple of months ago," he noted. "It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong — I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."
One month before the interview aired, Van Der Beek had sadly turned to auctioning off various keepsakes from his Hollywood career to pay for "expensive" cancer treatments.