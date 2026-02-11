James Van Der Beek Dead at 48: 'Dawson's Creek' Actor Dies After Battle With Colorectal Cancer

Van Der Beek was too ill to attend the long-anticipated Dawson's Creek reunion in person in September 2025. It was in New York City, and he told the audience in a pre-taped message that he was "gutted" about not being able to be there.

He was forced to pull out at the last minute after contracting two stomach viruses. The core four cast members planned to read the Dawson's Creek pilot to a packed house of fans at the Richard Rogers Theater.

"I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together. I can’t believe I’m not there. I can’t believe I don’t get to see my castmates, my beautiful cast in person," Van Der Beek shared in the video, where he was only shown from the neck up while his face appeared gaunt.

He went on to thank the show's cast, crew, and the "best fans in the world." Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda stepped in for Van Der Beek to play his Dawson Leery character in the pilot read.