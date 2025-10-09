Kevin Costner 'Got into a Pushing and Shoving' On-Set Clash With 'Yellowstone' Co-star Wes Bentley Before Abrupt Show Exit... as Actor Faces Latest Scandal

Costner went on to become obsessed with his pet project Horizon: An American Saga. He planned to star and direct the four-film western series and began doing so while trying to balance his work on Yellowstone.

The timing coincided with Sheridan's announcement of plans for the Dutton family origin series, 1883.

"Nobody was jumping to buy [Costner’s] odyssey, and after 1883, he wanted to prove everyone wrong," claimed a source. "He was obsessively pursuing it and as a result his world on Yellowstone starts unravelling.”

Costner announced in June 2024 that he wouldn't be returning to the second half of Yellowstone's fifth season, choosing to focus his attention on Horizon.

His character was killed off at the end of season 5A, which initially appeared to be a suicide. Season 5B's series finale ended with Reilly killing Bentley's character after it was revealed he murdered their father.

Costner's first Horizon film was a box office bomb after its theatrical debut in June 2024, taking in only $38 million domestically. The second film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024, but has yet to find a distributor. The third and fourth films in the series were never produced.