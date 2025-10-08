EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Single and Very Sentimental Reason Americans 'Hate' Meghan Markle
Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing a growing backlash in the United States – not for her royal past or her Hollywood ambitions, but for one deeply personal reason: how she's handled her family relationships.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that, according to royal commentators, the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties with Prince Harry in 2020, has struggled to win over the American public, with many still uncomfortable about her estrangement from her father, Thomas Markle.
Royal Experts Say Markle Has 'Damaged' Her Image
The Suits actress' decision to distance herself from both her own family and her in-laws has, insiders claim, left a "sentimental scar" among U.S. audiences who value family loyalty above all else.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said: "The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan. She's disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very damaging to the Royal Family."
Seward added: "I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don't like that Meghan dissed her husband's family and dissed her own family."
A source close to the Sussexes told us this view reflects a growing shift in how Meghan is perceived across the Atlantic.
"When Meghan first moved to California, she was seen as a symbol of independence – a woman standing up for herself," the insider said. "But over time, that narrative has faded. Americans are emotional about family. The idea of cutting off your father, or publicly criticizing your in-laws, doesn't sit well with many people here. It feels too cold, too transactional."
The Thomas Markle Divide
The Duchess' strained relationship with her father has long drawn public attention. Thomas Markle, 80, was unable to attend her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry due to health issues and has since made repeated appeals to reconcile with his daughter.
In 2021, he told Good Morning Britain he "longs to meet his grandchildren before he dies." The plea, which resonated widely in the U.S., reportedly left Meghan "deeply upset" but unchanged in her stance.
A royal source explained: "There's a belief among Americans that family comes before pride, and that's why some can't relate to Meghan anymore. They think she's too quick to walk away, whether it's from the royals or her own father. It's become emotional for people – and it's not about politics or race, but about heart and emotions."
Public Perception Still Clouded by Past Grievances
Observers say Harry and Markle's public appearances have done little to soften that perception.
While the pair continue to champion causes related to mental health and veterans through their Archewell Foundation, critics argue their public image remains overshadowed by past grievances.
"Meghan's story could have been one of triumph and reinvention," another insider said. "But instead, people see sadness and distance. They wanted to root for her, but they feel she keeps rejecting reconciliation."
Markle Defends Her Choices Despite Criticism
Despite the criticism, friends claimed Markle has no regrets about protecting her peace.
"She's doing what she thinks is right for her family," a California acquaintance said. "She's proud of the life she and Harry are building. But she knows she'll never win everyone's approval – especially when it comes to family matters."