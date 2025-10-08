EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Single and Very Sentimental Reason Americans 'Hate' Meghan Markle

The Suits actress' decision to distance herself from both her own family and her in-laws has, insiders claim, left a "sentimental scar" among U.S. audiences who value family loyalty above all else.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said: "The flea in the ointment really is very much Meghan. She's disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country. They see her as being very damaging to the Royal Family."

Seward added: "I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don't like that Meghan dissed her husband's family and dissed her own family."

A source close to the Sussexes told us this view reflects a growing shift in how Meghan is perceived across the Atlantic.

"When Meghan first moved to California, she was seen as a symbol of independence – a woman standing up for herself," the insider said. "But over time, that narrative has faded. Americans are emotional about family. The idea of cutting off your father, or publicly criticizing your in-laws, doesn't sit well with many people here. It feels too cold, too transactional."