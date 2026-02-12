EXCLUSIVE: James Van Der Beek's Widow Brutally Trolled For Launching GoFundMe in Wake of Actor's Cancer Death

During his illness, James sold memorabilia from Dawson's Creek through Propstore to offset treatment costs.

He said at the time: "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now.

"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."

The actor later sold jerseys from Varsity Blues to fund both his own care and support for "families walking the same path."

Kimberly confirmed his death on Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, writing: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

A source said: "Kimberly is grieving and raising six children. The GoFundMe is about stability – not wealth."