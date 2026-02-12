EXCLUSIVE: James Van Der Beek's Widow Brutally Trolled For Launching GoFundMe in Wake of Actor's Cancer Death
Feb. 12 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Grief-torn Kimberly Van Der Beek has been brutally trolled for launching a GoFundMe following the death of her husband, James David Van Der Beek, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her late Dawson's Creek star husband died this week from colorectal cancer, aged 48, and despite estimates placing his fortune at up to $15million, his widow is appealing for cash in the wake of his pricey medical treatment.
James passed away on February 11, 2026, after a long battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, first diagnosed in August 2023.
The actor – who also appeared in Varsity Blues, The Rules of Attraction, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, and CSI: Cyber – shared six children with Kimberly: Olivia, 15; Joshua, 13; Annabel, 12; Emilia, 9; Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.
Within hours of the announcement of James' death, a crowdfunding campaign was launched citing "significant financial strain" caused by prolonged medical treatment.
'Significant Financial Strain'
The GoFundMe page reads: "James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children.
"Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care."
It continues: "In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."
Heartless Trolls Rage Over GoFundMe
The campaign, originally set at $250,000, surpassed $1million within 24 hours and later increased its target to $1.3million.
But the appeal has sparked fierce backlash in some corners of the web, with critics questioning why a family linked to an estimated $12 to $15million fortune needed public donations.
The trolling comments are too vile to reprint in full here, but some trolls have heartlessly – and wrongly – branded Kimberly a "money-grubber" and "death gold-digger."
One source close to the family told us: "People see a headline figure and assume that money is just sitting in a bank account. But they don't see the financial impact of years of specialist treatments, experimental therapies, travel, and the loss of steady income during prolonged illness."
A family friend added, "James and Kimberly did everything they could privately before turning to the public. The reality of long-term cancer care in America is devastatingly expensive – even for successful actors."
James Van Der Beek Sold Memorabilia for Cancer Treatment
During his illness, James sold memorabilia from Dawson's Creek through Propstore to offset treatment costs.
He said at the time: "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now.
"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years."
The actor later sold jerseys from Varsity Blues to fund both his own care and support for "families walking the same path."
Kimberly confirmed his death on Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, writing: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."
A source said: "Kimberly is grieving and raising six children. The GoFundMe is about stability – not wealth."