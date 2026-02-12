James Van Der Beek's Heartbreaking Final Days: Friends Reveal 'Dawson's Creek' star's Hospice Agony as Actor 'Deteriorated Before Their Very Eyes'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek spent his final days surrounded by family in hospice care, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Dawson's Creek star passed away on Wednesday following a two-year battle with colon cancer aged 48, leaving his wife Kimberly, 44, and six kids aged between 15 and four.
Star Declined Rapidly Towards End Of Illness
According to insiders, Van Der Beek's became increasingly frail towards the end of his illness, so much so his family found it hard to watch their "patriarch's" decline.
A source said: "James was in a hospice for several weeks and he was rail thin when he passed.
"He was mostly in bed because he was very weak, and he was not eating."
His family were with him every step of the way until his moments, but it was tough watching him go through so much struggle.
The source continued: "He was in hospice, they held his hand and were there for him, of course, but it has been hard because James was so ill, he was weak.
"He had so much charisma, he was a wonderful soul, and his presence is missed. Those poor little kids.
Star Using Wheelchair In Final Pictures
"This is very hard for the family, they are totally broken over his passing because he was the patriarch, he was the leader.
"There are puddles of tears everywhere and it all falls on Kimberly's shoulders."
Van Der Beek, who was visited by ex-UFC fighter Stacey Keibler who posted a snap of star in a wheelchair, reportedly required near-constant doctor appointments and painful treatments that rendered him unable to work during his two-year cancer battle.
His last consistent job was on the Disney Jr animated show Vampirina, which he worked on from 2017 until 2021.
However, a source revealed the actor "had not been in treatment for a while because there was nothing more the doctors could do, the cancer was aggressive."
The source added: "James wanted peace the last few weeks of his life."
The cost of Van Der Beek's treatment hit the family hard, despite the star having a reported $3million fortune.
GoFundMe Page Set-Up To Support Family
On Wednesday, Kimberly launched a GoFundMe page to "cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education."
An insider said: "It costs a lot of money to support a large family.
"So the bills are crazy. From the mortgage and car payments to all the food and health insurance payments — I mean, it's a heavy load. Then tack on the medical bills. It's not fun."
RadarOnline.com revealed in December the actor sold some memorabilia from the set of Dawson's Creek, bringing in $47,000.
He said at the time: "I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them.
"And with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now."
He also told how he did "have some nostalgia tugging at me" as he parted ways with the physical memories, but added that it felt good to share them "with those who have supported my work over the years."