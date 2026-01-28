EXCLUSIVE: 'Dawson's Creek' — The Sequel! How Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Have 'Definitely' Rebooted Their Romance On and Off-Screen
Jan. 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Dawson's Creek costars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have rekindled their romance – on screen and in real life, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The two, who played a couple on the hit '90s teen drama, also had a real-life love affair.
Now, Jackson, 47, is starring in Happy Hours, a movie trilogy Holmes is directing and starring in about childhood sweethearts who reconnect.
Open Romance, No Commitment Needed
The two are getting cozy off camera too, and insiders confided Holmes, 47, is not bothered by Jackson's ongoing dalliances with other women – she even says no-strings-attached fun suits her just fine.
"Kate says spending time with Josh makes her feel alive again, and she doesn't want to shut that down just because she can't possess him," a source said.
Although her friends are worried she'll get hurt – and the Alone Together creator admitted she's not immune to getting jealous – she says it's worth pushing herself out of her comfort zone, that's how happy he makes her.
Fun Now, Heartbreak Later?
"Josh has always been upfront about what he is doing. He's told her he's not ready to be committed, so it's not like he's sneaking around," said the source.
"Katie says she can respect that. The fact is, she's not had any romance in her life in a long time."
According to an insider, the former Mrs. Tom Cruise claims what she has with Jackson is so fun, it's worth the risk of heartbreak.
"She insists she's strong enough to handle whatever happens, but that hasn't stopped her friends from worrying – it's obvious she's playing with fire."