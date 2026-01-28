Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Katie Holmes
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dawson's Creek' — The Sequel! How Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Have 'Definitely' Rebooted Their Romance On and Off-Screen

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have been linked again as a 'Dawson's Creek' sequel fuels romance buzz.
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have been linked again as a 'Dawson's Creek' sequel fuels romance buzz.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dawson's Creek costars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have rekindled their romance – on screen and in real life, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal

The two, who played a couple on the hit '90s teen drama, also had a real-life love affair.

Now, Jackson, 47, is starring in Happy Hours, a movie trilogy Holmes is directing and starring in about childhood sweethearts who reconnect.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Open Romance, No Commitment Needed

Article continues below advertisement
Joshua Jackson stars opposite Katie Holmes in 'Happy Hours,' a film trilogy she is directing about childhood sweethearts reconnecting.
Source: MEGA

Joshua Jackson stars opposite Katie Holmes in 'Happy Hours,' a film trilogy she is directing about childhood sweethearts reconnecting.

Article continues below advertisement

The two are getting cozy off camera too, and insiders confided Holmes, 47, is not bothered by Jackson's ongoing dalliances with other women – she even says no-strings-attached fun suits her just fine.

"Kate says spending time with Josh makes her feel alive again, and she doesn't want to shut that down just because she can't possess him," a source said.

Although her friends are worried she'll get hurt – and the Alone Together creator admitted she's not immune to getting jealous – she says it's worth pushing herself out of her comfort zone, that's how happy he makes her.

Article continues below advertisement

Fun Now, Heartbreak Later?

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Engaged Miley Cyrus has been seeking peace with ex Liam Hemsworth after years of estrangement.

EXCLUSIVE: Engaged Miley Cyrus 'Desperate' to Offer Friendship Olive Branch to Long-Estranged Ex Liam Hemsworth

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been facing a career crisis as he works to escape the long shadow of his famous father.

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger Career Crisis — 'He Still Has Some Seriously Heavy Lifting to Do If He Wants To Be as Big as His Dad!'

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Holmes described her renewed relationship with Jackson as fun despite the emotional risks.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Holmes described her renewed relationship with Jackson as fun despite the emotional risks.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Josh has always been upfront about what he is doing. He's told her he's not ready to be committed, so it's not like he's sneaking around," said the source.

"Katie says she can respect that. The fact is, she's not had any romance in her life in a long time."

According to an insider, the former Mrs. Tom Cruise claims what she has with Jackson is so fun, it's worth the risk of heartbreak.

"She insists she's strong enough to handle whatever happens, but that hasn't stopped her friends from worrying – it's obvious she's playing with fire."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.