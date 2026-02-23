Shame on Display! Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Infamous Arrest Photo Hung in Louvre Gallery by Activists

The photo was mounted in a gold frame to match other artworks nearby and placed on a wall at the entry to one of the museum's galleries.

It showed a deeply rattled Windsor in the back of a car after spending hours behind bars following his shock arrest while living in exile on the Sandringham estate.

A title placard underneath read, "He's Sweating Now." It was seemingly in reference to the disgraced ex-royal's infamous claim during his disastrous 2019 BBC interview that he was unable to sweat, something Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre vociferously contradicted.

"They say, ‘hang it in the Louvre.' So we did," the anti-billionaire campaign group Everyone Hates Elon wrote in an Instagram post.

"We thought we'd show the former Prince Andrew how the world will remember him by putting up this iconic arrest photo at the Louvre," their spokesperson told GB News.

"Let’s hope this is just the start. Justice for all Epstein survivors."