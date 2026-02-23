Shame on Display! Disgraced Andrew Windsor's Infamous Arrest Photo Hung in Louvre Gallery by Activists
Feb. 23 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
The photo of a shellshocked Andrew Windsor shortly after being released from jail has been hung in Paris' famed Louvre Museum, with a title mocking one of his most ridiculous claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Windsor, 66, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly passing along secret documents containing financial information he gleaned while a UK trade envoy to his close pal and vile pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Louvre Museum Prank
The photo was mounted in a gold frame to match other artworks nearby and placed on a wall at the entry to one of the museum's galleries.
It showed a deeply rattled Windsor in the back of a car after spending hours behind bars following his shock arrest while living in exile on the Sandringham estate.
A title placard underneath read, "He's Sweating Now." It was seemingly in reference to the disgraced ex-royal's infamous claim during his disastrous 2019 BBC interview that he was unable to sweat, something Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre vociferously contradicted.
"They say, ‘hang it in the Louvre.' So we did," the anti-billionaire campaign group Everyone Hates Elon wrote in an Instagram post.
"We thought we'd show the former Prince Andrew how the world will remember him by putting up this iconic arrest photo at the Louvre," their spokesperson told GB News.
"Let’s hope this is just the start. Justice for all Epstein survivors."
'He's Sweating Now'
Giuffre alleged she was taken by Epstein's madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, to London's Tramp nightclub in 2001, where she was introduced to Windsor.
She claimed that he was sweating profusely while they were on the dance floor, recalling, "like it was raining everywhere," in her first UK interview in 2019, which prompted Windsor's infamous sit-down to counter her claims.
Giuffre said she was "grossed out" by Windsor's copious perspiration and his "hideous" dance moves, but "I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me," she told BBC's Panorama.
“In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that just made me sick," she recalled being told before being forced to have s-- with Windsor when she was just 17 years old.
Stripped of His Titles
The disgraced former Duke of York said he has a medical condition that left him unable to sweat, caused by "an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War," where he served as a helicopter pilot.
At the time, both Windsor and Buckingham Palace strongly denied Giuffre's allegations, but the disastrous interview was enough that he was forced to step back from public duties.
It would take more of Giuffe's own words about her sexual abuse at the hands of Windsor in her October 2025 posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, before Windsor was finally stripped of his royal titles and honors by his older brother, King Charles III. He was also evicted from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, in Great Windsor Park.
Dirty Financial Dealings Was Andrew Windsor's Ultimate Crime
While Giuffre's accusations from beyond the grave – she died by suicide in April 2025 – were what cost Windsor his royal status, it was ultimately his secret financial dealings with Epstein that could cost him his freedom.
Among the three million documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30 were emails showing Windsor forwarded Epstein full reports he made on trade missions on behalf of the UK to Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Singapore, Vietnam, and China, from 2010 through 2011.
In one email, the two discussed launching a business together in China, with Windsor promising to use his envoy status to facilitate "access to power globally."
He was arrested by the Thames Valley Police after an investigation into misconduct in public office and breaching the Official Secrets Act.