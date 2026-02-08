Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Andy's Epstein Night Moves! Disgraced Ex-Duke of York Branded a 'Slippery Snake' For Sneaking Away Under Cover of Darkness Amid Mounting Sex Scandal

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has finally moved out of the Royal Lodge.

Feb. 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor slipped out of Royal Lodge under the cover of darkness as pressure mounts over fresh revelations about his links to the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein – with sources telling RadarOnline.com saying his hasty exit has led to him branded a "slippery snake."

The former Duke of York, 65, vacated the 31-room Royal Lodge late at night, just after the latest Epstein Files document dump was unleashed by the U.S. Department of Justice, and was driven roughly 132 miles to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, arriving unseen and avoiding public attention.

Andrew Vacates Royal Lodge Amid Epstein Link

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The former Duke arrived at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk unseen.

He is staying temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage, a secluded property previously used by Prince Philip during his retirement, before a planned move to the nearby Marsh Farm once renovations are completed by early April.

The relocation comes amid renewed scrutiny following the latest release of Epstein-related documents in the United States.

It also follows a fresh round of disclosures that included a December 2010 email from Andrew to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide.

In the message, Andrew wrote: "Kate has agreed to a deal in London. It's down to you to bring J over the line. God it's cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!"

The email, titled "Troublesome one," has intensified criticism of Andrew's judgment and language during the period when Epstein was a registered s-- offender.

King Charles Orders Royal Exit

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor sent a controversial email titled 'Troublesome one' to Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

Further material also showed Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, writing to Epstein in July 2010, she felt she was being "hung out to dry" and that "no woman has ever left the Royal Family with her head," in an apparent reference to financial pressures and media scrutiny at the time.

A source said Andrew's departure had been brought forward after King Charles, 77, became increasingly alarmed by the accumulating revelations.

A source said: "Until very recently, Andrew was still operating on the assumption that he could sit tight at Royal Lodge and ride out the storm. That calculation shifted dramatically once the most recent tranche of Epstein documents landed. Inside the palace, the view hardened that his continued presence there was no longer sustainable."

A 'Humiliating' Move

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor agreed to return the lease of Royal Lodge to the Crown Estate.

With each new headline that is still coming out of the Epstein Files, it has become clearer that staying put was compounding the reputational damage, not containing it, and that a swift exit was the only way to limit further fallout.

Another source described the nocturnal move as "very deliberate."

The insider added, "The decision to leave at night was a calculated attempt to disappear without a spectacle. Andrew was desperate to avoid photographers, awkward encounters, and the kind of public scenes that would have followed a daytime departure.

"The move itself was intensely humiliating for him, and Royal Lodge carries decades of personal and family history. But as the coverage continued to escalate and the revelations mounted, it became obvious that delaying his exit was only feeding the story rather than calming it."

Pressure Mounts Over Epstein Files

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Source: MEGA

The King stripped his younger brother of his Duke of York title last October.

Earlier this week, Andrew was seen horse riding in Windsor and briefly waving to members of the public.

Andrew had long resisted pressure to leave Royal Lodge, the former home of the Queen Mother, despite years of behind-the-scenes efforts by Charles to persuade him to downsize.

Those efforts were once dubbed by insiders as the "Siege of Royal Lodge."

Andrew rejected a move to Frogmore Cottage in 2023 and later sought alternative properties during negotiations last year.

Following Friday's Epstein Files documents release, Andrew has faced renewed calls – including from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer – to cooperate with U.S. authorities.

Andrew was stripped of his Duke of York title last October and agreed to return the lease on Royal Lodge to the Crown Estate, with an understanding he would leave by the end of January or before his 66th birthday later this month.

Ferguson has also been told she must vacate the property.

