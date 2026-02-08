EXCLUSIVE: Andy's Epstein Night Moves! Disgraced Ex-Duke of York Branded a 'Slippery Snake' For Sneaking Away Under Cover of Darkness Amid Mounting Sex Scandal

He is staying temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage, a secluded property previously used by Prince Philip during his retirement, before a planned move to the nearby Marsh Farm once renovations are completed by early April.

The relocation comes amid renewed scrutiny following the latest release of Epstein-related documents in the United States.

It also follows a fresh round of disclosures that included a December 2010 email from Andrew to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide.

In the message, Andrew wrote: "Kate has agreed to a deal in London. It's down to you to bring J over the line. God it's cold and dank here! Wish I was still a pet in your family!"

The email, titled "Troublesome one," has intensified criticism of Andrew's judgment and language during the period when Epstein was a registered s-- offender.