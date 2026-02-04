EXCLUSIVE: The 15 Million Reasons Angsty Andrew Windsor Is Having 'Sweaty Sleepless Nights' Over Claims From Second Woman His Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein Sent Her For Sex With Him in Britain

The allegation has emerged as the British government increases pressure on Windsor to cooperate with U.S. authorities investigating Epstein's trafficking network and its links to prominent figures.

The woman is represented by Florida-based lawyer Brad Edwards, who said, "We're talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."

Edwards represents more than 200 Epstein survivors and also acted for Virginia Giuffre, who accused Windsor of sexually abusing her in London in 2001 when she was 17.

Windsor has always denied Giuffre's allegations, but settled out of court with her without admitting liability for a rumored sum of around $15million.