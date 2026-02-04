EXCLUSIVE: The 15 Million Reasons Angsty Andrew Windsor Is Having 'Sweaty Sleepless Nights' Over Claims From Second Woman His Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein Sent Her For Sex With Him in Britain
Feb. 3 2026, Published 9:08 p.m. ET
Angst-ridden Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing what allies told RadarOnline.com are "sweaty sleepless nights" as a second woman claims Jeffrey Epstein sent her to Britain for s-- with him – leaving the disgraced royal fearing he could be forced into another costly settlement years after paying a rumored $15million to end an earlier s-- case lawsuit.
The fresh claims center on how Windsor, 65, formerly the Duke of York, allegedly had a non-British woman in her 20s arranged by his old pal Epstein to travel to the U.K. in 2010 for a sexual encounter with him at Royal Lodge in Berkshire.
New Disturbing Allegations About Ex-Prince Andrew Exposed
The allegation has emerged as the British government increases pressure on Windsor to cooperate with U.S. authorities investigating Epstein's trafficking network and its links to prominent figures.
The woman is represented by Florida-based lawyer Brad Edwards, who said, "We're talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."
Edwards represents more than 200 Epstein survivors and also acted for Virginia Giuffre, who accused Windsor of sexually abusing her in London in 2001 when she was 17.
Windsor has always denied Giuffre's allegations, but settled out of court with her without admitting liability for a rumored sum of around $15million.
History to Repeat for Ex Prince?
A source close to the situation told us Windsor was now "sweating over the prospect of having to settle another case," adding: "He has already paid a huge price once. The fear is that history could repeat itself if this moves toward court."
Another royal watcher said the new claim had "ripped open old wounds" because of its alleged setting at a royal residence.
Giuffre, who took her life last year, aged 41, filed a civil lawsuit against Windsor in the U.S. in 2021, accusing him of sexual assault after Epstein allegedly trafficked her to him.
At the time of his settlement with Epstein's s-- slave, Windsor said it was in the best interests of all parties to avoid a trial, but the agreement ended his remaining public duties.
Will He Testify?
Edwards said he is considering filing a civil lawsuit on behalf of the second woman.
He previously said Giuffre's case showed how Epstein used powerful associates to exploit young women, an allegation Andrew has consistently rejected.
The renewed scrutiny comes as ministers publicly urge Windsor to give evidence to U.S. investigators.
Steve Reed, Britain's communities secretary, said: "The way that we can help those victims is for anybody who has any insight or information about what went on to come forward and testify. We need to shine a light on what has happened."
Reed added: "Andrew clearly has insight into what was going on, and he should testify, because the victims deserve and need him."
Asked whether the U.K. would comply with any future U.S. extradition request, Reed said: "You're asking me now details of legislation that would depend on the type of offense that may or may not have been committed. It's entirely hypothetical. I don't think it's sensible for me to come on here and start talking hypothetically about situations that may or may not exist."
A legal source said the mounting pressure meant Windsor faced "15 million reasons to worry all over again," noting any new civil action could prove financially and reputationally devastating even without a trial.