Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The 15 Million Reasons Angsty Andrew Windsor Is Having 'Sweaty Sleepless Nights' Over Claims From Second Woman His Pedo Pal Jeffrey Epstein Sent Her For Sex With Him in Britain

Split photo of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew is now facing new allegations with an Epstein connection.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 9:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Angst-ridden Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing what allies told RadarOnline.com are "sweaty sleepless nights" as a second woman claims Jeffrey Epstein sent her to Britain for s-- with him – leaving the disgraced royal fearing he could be forced into another costly settlement years after paying a rumored $15million to end an earlier s-- case lawsuit.

The fresh claims center on how Windsor, 65, formerly the Duke of York, allegedly had a non-British woman in her 20s arranged by his old pal Epstein to travel to the U.K. in 2010 for a sexual encounter with him at Royal Lodge in Berkshire.

Article continues below advertisement

New Disturbing Allegations About Ex-Prince Andrew Exposed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A second woman alleged Epstein trafficked her to the United Kingdom in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

The allegation has emerged as the British government increases pressure on Windsor to cooperate with U.S. authorities investigating Epstein's trafficking network and its links to prominent figures.

The woman is represented by Florida-based lawyer Brad Edwards, who said, "We're talking about at least one woman who was sent by Jeffrey Epstein over to Prince Andrew. And she even had, after a night with Prince Andrew, a tour of Buckingham Palace."

Edwards represents more than 200 Epstein survivors and also acted for Virginia Giuffre, who accused Windsor of sexually abusing her in London in 2001 when she was 17.

Windsor has always denied Giuffre's allegations, but settled out of court with her without admitting liability for a rumored sum of around $15million.

Article continues below advertisement

History to Repeat for Ex Prince?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor previously paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to Giuffre.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the situation told us Windsor was now "sweating over the prospect of having to settle another case," adding: "He has already paid a huge price once. The fear is that history could repeat itself if this moves toward court."

Another royal watcher said the new claim had "ripped open old wounds" because of its alleged setting at a royal residence.

Giuffre, who took her life last year, aged 41, filed a civil lawsuit against Windsor in the U.S. in 2021, accusing him of sexual assault after Epstein allegedly trafficked her to him.

At the time of his settlement with Epstein's s-- slave, Windsor said it was in the best interests of all parties to avoid a trial, but the agreement ended his remaining public duties.

Article continues below advertisement

Will He Testify?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward called on the public to remember the victims of the Epstein scandal.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Marius Borg Hoiby

EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian Royal Family 'Shaken to its Core' By Arrest of Crown Princess' Son Over 'Knife Threats' on Eve of His Rape Trial

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Chilling Jeffrey Epstein Prison Death 'Body Swap' Theory Resurfaces in Wake of 3 Million-Page DoJ Document Dump on Pedophile Sex Trafficker

Article continues below advertisement

Edwards said he is considering filing a civil lawsuit on behalf of the second woman.

He previously said Giuffre's case showed how Epstein used powerful associates to exploit young women, an allegation Andrew has consistently rejected.

The renewed scrutiny comes as ministers publicly urge Windsor to give evidence to U.S. investigators.

Steve Reed, Britain's communities secretary, said: "The way that we can help those victims is for anybody who has any insight or information about what went on to come forward and testify. We need to shine a light on what has happened."

Reed added: "Andrew clearly has insight into what was going on, and he should testify, because the victims deserve and need him."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor previously paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to Virginia Giuffre.

Asked whether the U.K. would comply with any future U.S. extradition request, Reed said: "You're asking me now details of legislation that would depend on the type of offense that may or may not have been committed. It's entirely hypothetical. I don't think it's sensible for me to come on here and start talking hypothetically about situations that may or may not exist."

A legal source said the mounting pressure meant Windsor faced "15 million reasons to worry all over again," noting any new civil action could prove financially and reputationally devastating even without a trial.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.