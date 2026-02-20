EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of the Andrew Windsor Raid — Minute-by-Minute… Including How Secret Swoop by 15-Strong 'Stealth Cop Squad' Destroyed Royal Pariah's Plan to Spend 66th Birthday Alone in the Doghouse

Andrew was arrested at 8 am on February 19 at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew Windsor 's 66th birthday began with seven dogs and ended with a 15-strong police team at his door – a dawn raid insiders have told RadarOnline.com shattered his plan to spend the day alone in rural exile with his pets.

Ex-Prince Andrew, who has daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson , 66, has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The allegations relate to claims that, while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, Andrew passed sensitive emails to Jeffrey Epstein .

Officers from Thames Valley Police, supported by Norfolk Police, arrived in six unmarked vehicles and executed simultaneous searches at Wood Farm and Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Andrew Windsor opened his door to find a full police team instead of a peaceful morning with his pets.

"What he imagined would be a quiet birthday with seven dogs became a scene with around 15 officers on the doorstep."

"He thought the only company he was going to have was the dogs – the two corgis his mother used to own before her death and the Norfolk terriers padding around the house," the source added. "But instead of a peaceful morning with seven loyal companions, he opened the door to a full police team.

A friend told us about Andrew's birthday schedule before the police swoop: "He had resigned himself to marking his 66th birthday in near-total solitude at Wood Farm. There were no gatherings arranged, no family dropping by – not Sarah, not Beatrice, not Eugenie. It was meant to be deliberately low-key, almost monastic."

According to a source familiar with the police operation, the officers arrived with "stealth" force. A convoy moved along the two-mile private road leading to the five-bedroom farmhouse near Wolferton.

One vehicle approached the front entrance while others circled to block the rear. Andrew, who had moved to Wood Farm three weeks earlier after relinquishing his lease at Royal Lodge, had only just woken when officers informed him he was under arrest.

At the same time, a separate team armed with a magistrate-signed warrant began searching Royal Lodge, 130 miles away. Thames Valley Police said at 10 am: "As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk."

The force added: "The man remains in police custody at this time."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offense."