EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Hoped to 'Join Forces' With 'Shunned' Outcast Harry in Desperate Bid to Save Reputation Before Arrest
Feb. 20 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Disgraced ex-Prince Andrew had hoped to team up with his royally ostracized nephew, Prince Harry, in a bid to slip back into King Charles III's good graces, RadarOnline.com can report.
That plan came crashing down on Thursday, February 20, when Andrew was arrested for alleged acts of misconduct discovered in the Epstein files.
A Ruined Royal Reunion
Royal sources revealed Andrew Mountbatton-Windsor believed that he and Harry, 41, share a co-sense of betrayal by the Royal Family – and the 66-year-old saw the younger prince as a potential ally in his quest for redemption.
Harry's relationship with brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, deteriorated after Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018 and their move to California two years later. Harry's critical 2023 memoir, Spare, added to the estrangement.
Sources say Andrew had hoped to bond with Harry over their mutual family shunning.
"Andrew is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated," a palace insider previously confessed. "Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they’ve done it to Harry, too."
"In his view, that ought to bond them — even though they’ve never been close in the past," added the source.
Meghan is Not a Fan of Andrew
Andrew reportedly tried leaning on his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – both also close to Harry – to help broker a dialogue between the two. The embattled royal even floated the idea of collaborating on charitable projects or visiting Harry and Meghan in Montecito, California, as a sign of good faith.
The problem was, while Harry may have embraced his uncle, Meghan wanted no part of it.
"The issue that he's going to face is that Meghan is disgusted by him," our source said. "She thinks he'll tarnish her brand and will want nothing to do with him – and what she says goes when it comes to Harry."
Charles is Worried 'More to Come' in Andrew Embarrassment.
Following Andrew's arrest, the rest of the royals are doing all they can to publicly distance themselves from him, with word that the king fears the Epstein scandal could threaten the entire monarchy.
Insiders say Charles, 77, is worried "that more is yet to come."
"The king has done everything he can; he has stripped Andrew of his titles, removed him from his home, and is trying to keep Andrew out of the picture, but it is proving to be impossible," they added.
Although Charles took Andrew's royal titles, he was still paying for his brother's living arrangements.
"King Charles hasn’t completely kicked Andrew to the curb, funding Andrew’s living situation at present," British broadcaster Helen Chard said. "His reasoning is likely due to a mix of family obligations and a desire to maintain control over the situation. Supporting Andrew privately allows the king to manage the narrative and minimize damage to the monarchy. The irony is that it isn’t going to plan."
Charles Has the Weight of the World on His Shoulders
Author Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana's former butler, told Fox News Digital the "weight of the monarchy weighs heavily" on Charles.
"He is a father, a brother, a husband," he shared. "He has the weight of everybody on his shoulders. I often think to myself, he waited so long for this job. He waited so long to be king and wanted it so badly. I wonder if now that he has it, he should think, ‘Be careful what you wish for because in the end you get it.’ And now he has it. And what a job he has now."
"His brother has gone rogue," continued Burrell, "and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of that yet."