EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Hoped to 'Join Forces' With 'Shunned' Outcast Harry in Desperate Bid to Save Reputation Before Arrest

Royal sources revealed Andrew Mountbatton-Windsor believed that he and Harry, 41, share a co-sense of betrayal by the Royal Family – and the 66-year-old saw the younger prince as a potential ally in his quest for redemption.

Harry's relationship with brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, deteriorated after Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018 and their move to California two years later. Harry's critical 2023 memoir, Spare, added to the estrangement.

Sources say Andrew had hoped to bond with Harry over their mutual family shunning.

"Andrew is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated," a palace insider previously confessed. "Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they’ve done it to Harry, too."

"In his view, that ought to bond them — even though they’ve never been close in the past," added the source.