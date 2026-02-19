Andrew Windsor Bombshell: Why Shamed Ex-Prince Could Face LIFE in Jail After Being Seized by Cops Over Epstein Scandal
Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:39 a.m. ET
Disgraced Andrew Windsor has been arrested on his 66th birthday for alleged misconduct in public office following a series of bombshell revelations in the newly released Epstein Files – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he could be caged for life if found guilty.
The royal exile, who turns 66 today, was seized by cops at his Sandringham home on suspicion of the offence.
It carries a maximum sentence of life in jail, and comes after fears Andrew acted as a "spy" for sex offender Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for Britain.
The U.K.'s Thames Valley police said: "As part of the (Epstein) investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
"The man remains in police custody at this time.
"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.
"It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.
"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."
Andrew's arrest comes days after King Charles, 77, said he had been left "profoundly concerned" by allegations relating to his brother's "conduct".
Buckingham Palace has said it is prepared to support the police as they consider allegations against Andrew.
A Palace spokesperson said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.
"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”
Police have been probing whether there are grounds to investigate a complaint by Republic, the anti-monarchy group, which has reported Andrew for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets after it was found he had passed sensitive information to his pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have also previously confessed to being "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations from the Epstein files.
A spokesperson for William, 43, and his wife Catherine, 44, said: "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
Andrew has previously been accused of sharing sensitive information with serial abuser Epstein during his role as the U.K.'s trade envoy – but has denied any wrongdoing.
Andrew was stripped of his title and royal privileges by King Charles in October, and has been living at Wood Farm for almost three weeks.
His future home Marsh Farm is being renovated and he is set to move to the ramshackle home on the King's Sandringham estate in April.
Construction workers have been seen erecting a security fence and installing cable TV at the property.
Almost a dozen police forces are proving Andrew after it emerged the U.S. justice department files released on the Epstein case at the end of January showed he leaked documents to Epstein during his time as Britain's trade envoy.
At least six cars, believed to be unmarked police vehicles, were seen driving into Wood Farm at around 8am today and cops have searched homes in Windsor and Sandringham as part of their probe.