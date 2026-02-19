Andrew Windsor Bombshell: Why Shamed Ex-Prince Could Face LIFE in Jail After Being Seized by Cops Over Epstein Scandal

Disgraced Andrew Windsor has been arrested on his 66th birthday for alleged misconduct in public office following a series of bombshell revelations in the newly released Epstein Files – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he could be caged for life if found guilty.

The royal exile, who turns 66 today, was seized by cops at his Sandringham home on suspicion of the offence.

It carries a maximum sentence of life in jail, and comes after fears Andrew acted as a "spy" for sex offender Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for Britain.

The U.K.'s Thames Valley police said: "As part of the (Epstein) investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

"The man remains in police custody at this time.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."