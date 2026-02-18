EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Hit With First 'Written Proof' He DID Have Sex With Virginia Giuffre

In the correspondence, Thomas refers to Epstein s-- trafficking victim Giuffre, who took her life aged 41 last year after claiming Andrew bedded her when she was a teen, by her Roberts maiden name initials of VR.

Thomas wrote: "I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. I mean in the end he had consensual s-- with VR. And VR worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don't know that and can't accept that unless you say as much."

Epstein does not challenge or correct the assertion in the reply – a detail that has now drawn attention from legal observers.

Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now 64, and pressured into sexual encounters with the former Duke of York.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

The latest disclosure is said to be the first time a written communication within Epstein's circle references the alleged sexual encounter with Giuffre as a matter of fact.