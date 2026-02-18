EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Hit With First 'Written Proof' He DID Have Sex With Virginia Giuffre
Feb. 18 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing yet more scrutiny after an email from the Jeffrey Epstein files referenced him having "consensual s--" with Virginia Giuffre – a claim he has long denied.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the email exchange, dated 2015, involves the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr.
The "VR" Correspondence Revealed
In the correspondence, Thomas refers to Epstein s-- trafficking victim Giuffre, who took her life aged 41 last year after claiming Andrew bedded her when she was a teen, by her Roberts maiden name initials of VR.
Thomas wrote: "I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. I mean in the end he had consensual s-- with VR. And VR worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don't know that and can't accept that unless you say as much."
Epstein does not challenge or correct the assertion in the reply – a detail that has now drawn attention from legal observers.
Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now 64, and pressured into sexual encounters with the former Duke of York.
Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.
The latest disclosure is said to be the first time a written communication within Epstein's circle references the alleged sexual encounter with Giuffre as a matter of fact.
A source told us the latest development in Andrew's Epstein scandal will be deeply damaging.
The insider said: "This is being viewed as the first piece of written material that appears to corroborate Virginia's account in some form. Even though it is not a confession or legal finding, the optics are devastating. Andrew has always denied all allegations like this, so seeing it referenced without contradiction in an email is extremely serious."
Another source close to the royal household said: "For Andrew, the difficulty is perception. He has maintained his innocence, but any document that seems to support the other side's narrative will inevitably reignite public and political pressure."
Hillary Clinton Calls for Andrew to Testify
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton, 78, has said Andrew should testify before the U.S. Congress regarding his links to Epstein.
In an interview with the BBC, Clinton addressed scrutiny surrounding her own family's past association with the pedophile.
She said: "We have a very clear record we're willing to talk about. My husband has said he took some rides on (Epstein's) airplane for his charitable work."
Clinton added she did not "recall ever meeting" Epstein but met his fixer Maxwell "on a few occasions."
Asked directly whether Andrew should give evidence in America, she said: "I think everybody should testify who was asked to testify."
Millions of Documents Released as Pressure Mounts
Her remarks follow the latest release of more than three million documents from the U.S. Justice Department relating to Epstein, which included images of former president Bill Clinton, 79, appearing in a pool with Maxwell and an unidentified woman whose face was redacted, as well as photographs of Clinton standing beside Epstein.
Bill Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes and accused the Trump administration of attempting to "shield themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever."
Donald Trump, 79, has denied any wrongdoing in relation to his links to Epstein.
A legal analyst following the case said the renewed focus on Andrew is unlikely to dissipate.
They said: "The combination of documentary references and high-profile calls for testimony increases the pressure. Whether it leads to formal proceedings is another question, but reputationally this is another significant blow for Andrew."