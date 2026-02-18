EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William Has Been Forced to Give Up One of His Favorite Hobbies After Relocating to New 'Forever Home'

William himself joked about his reliance on the scooter during an appearance with actor Eugene Levy on an October episode of The Reluctant Traveler.

Pulling up to a meeting in the vehicle, he told Levy, "We live just outside the castle, but my father spends a lot of time here. We use the castle for work and meetings. And I'm always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time."

According to one palace insider, the scooter had become something of a practical solution for William.

"The scooter allowed him to move swiftly between engagements without attracting attention, and it saved precious minutes in a schedule that is constantly under pressure. When you are balancing school runs, briefings, and formal meetings, efficiency becomes invaluable," the source explained.

However, relocating further into Windsor Great Park changed the equation.

The source said: "The estate's regulations are clearly defined and consistently enforced, and once they were fully based there, compliance was no longer optional. Whatever its convenience, the scooter simply did not fit within the permitted framework of the park."