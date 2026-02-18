EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William Has Been Forced to Give Up One of His Favorite Hobbies After Relocating to New 'Forever Home'
Prince William has been forced to abandon one of his favorite hobbies after moving his family into a sprawling new estate in Windsor Great Park – because even the future king must obey the park's strict ban on motorized scooters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
William, 43, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, relocated last year from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, a 328-year-old property reportedly valued at around $21million and described by aides as their "forever home."
The eight-room residence sits within the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park estate, close to Windsor Castle, where King Charles III, 77, spends much of his working week.
While the couple has sought to preserve elements of their former life – including not employing live-in staff – the move has brought subtle but symbolic changes, including restrictions on how the Prince of Wales travels across the vast grounds.
Since settling into the estate with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, sources told us William has had to retire his electric scooter, once his favored method of transport for short journeys to meetings with his father.
Prince William Says Goodbye to His Electric Scooter
Windsor Great Park's official regulations prohibit motorized vehicles, including E-scooters, hoverboards, and "one-wheels."
An insider said: "There is something faintly ironic about the future monarch finding himself subject to the same small-print restrictions as any other resident or visitor. An electric scooter might seem harmless, but if the park's guidelines prohibit motorized devices, then that prohibition extends to him as well. His status does not exempt him.
"On the surface, it sounds like a minor inconvenience, yet it reflects a larger principle. Windsor Great Park is not a private playground – it is a managed landscape with environmental protections and public safety considerations at its core. The rules exist to preserve the character of the estate and to protect those who use it. They are not there to be bent for convenience, even when the person affected happens to be the heir to the throne."
Prince William Finds a Reason for His Scooter
William himself joked about his reliance on the scooter during an appearance with actor Eugene Levy on an October episode of The Reluctant Traveler.
Pulling up to a meeting in the vehicle, he told Levy, "We live just outside the castle, but my father spends a lot of time here. We use the castle for work and meetings. And I'm always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time."
According to one palace insider, the scooter had become something of a practical solution for William.
"The scooter allowed him to move swiftly between engagements without attracting attention, and it saved precious minutes in a schedule that is constantly under pressure. When you are balancing school runs, briefings, and formal meetings, efficiency becomes invaluable," the source explained.
However, relocating further into Windsor Great Park changed the equation.
The source said: "The estate's regulations are clearly defined and consistently enforced, and once they were fully based there, compliance was no longer optional. Whatever its convenience, the scooter simply did not fit within the permitted framework of the park."
Windsor Great Park permits cycling on designated roads and horseback riding, offering alternatives that align more closely with its conservation ethos.
A royal aide said, "William is pragmatic and will adjust without fuss. If that means swapping the scooter for walking boots or a bicycle, then so be it. The environment of the Great Park lends itself to quieter, lower-impact ways of getting around."
There is also a symbolic element.
Choosing to travel on foot or by bike aligns more naturally with the estate's emphasis on conservation and stewardship.
"It reflects an awareness that the heir to the throne is not only a resident there, but a public figure whose everyday choices can signal values such as sustainability and responsibility."