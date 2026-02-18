EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Almost 100% Set to Flee Britain' After FOURTH Police Force Enters Epstein Files Probe
Feb. 18 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing intensifying pressure as a fourth U.K. police force confirmed it is assessing material linked to Jeffrey Epstein – prompting speculation the disgraced ex-duke is "almost 100% set to flee Britain" amid the mounting scrutiny.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Essex Police has now said it is reviewing information contained in the recently released U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files, which include references to private flights in and out of Stansted Airport.
UK Police Forces Assess Epstein Flight Links and Royal Lodge Allegations
The development follows similar assessments by Thames Valley Police, Surrey Police and the Metropolitan Police, which have either launched or are considering inquiries connected to allegations surrounding Epstein's activities in Britain.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files."
Flight logs show Epstein's private jet landed or departed U.K. airports up to 90 times between the 1990s and 2018.
Thames Valley Police are examining claims Epstein sent a young woman to the U.K. for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010.
Detectives are also said to be assessing whether Andrew should be investigated for alleged misconduct in public office during his tenure as the U.K.'s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.
Emails suggest he forwarded official documents, including sensitive material, to Epstein while serving in that role.
Surrey Police are understood to be seeking unredacted files concerning a separate historic abuse allegation, while the Metropolitan Police have launched a criminal probe into British politician Peter Mandelson over claims he leaked confidential information to Epstein while business secretary in 2009.
Former prime minister Gordon Brown said police "urgently" needed to examine whether victims were trafficked on Epstein's flights to Britain.
He added Andrew should be interviewed and described Stansted as an airport "where women were transferred from one Epstein plane to another."
Calls for Andrew to Testify in US as Pressure Mounts
David Boies, the U.S. lawyer who represented Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, called for Andrew to be granted "safe passage" to testify in America.
He said: "He's got an obligation to tell what he knows. If he's afraid of being arrested in the U.S., we ought to give him safe passage to come to testify, because we don't want there to be any excuse for him not coming. "We know he knows a lot – and he has an obligation to share that."
Andrew, who was stripped of his remaining royal titles last year, has consistently denied wrongdoing.
A source close to the former prince said the convergence of investigations has left him feeling cornered.
The insider added: "With four forces now involved in different strands of this, the sense is that the net is tightening. He believes the climate in Britain has become untenable."
Another source familiar with discussions around his future said relocation is being considered.
They added: "There is serious talk that Andrew is almost 100% set to leave the U.K. if this escalates further. The Middle East is viewed as a likely destination, where he has longstanding contacts from his trade envoy years and where scrutiny may be less intense."
Louisa Rolfe, who chairs the new National Police Chiefs' Council unit in Britain, will oversee coordination between the U.K. forces as they assess the evidence in the case.