EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Almost 100% Set to Flee Britain' After FOURTH Police Force Enters Epstein Files Probe

RadarOnline.com can reveal Essex Police has now said it is reviewing information contained in the recently released U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files , which include references to private flights in and out of Stansted Airport.

Andrew Windsor is facing intensifying pressure as a fourth U.K. police force confirmed it is assessing material linked to Jeffrey Epstein – prompting speculation the disgraced ex-duke is "almost 100% set to flee Britain" amid the mounting scrutiny.

The development follows similar assessments by Thames Valley Police, Surrey Police and the Metropolitan Police, which have either launched or are considering inquiries connected to allegations surrounding Epstein's activities in Britain.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the U.S. Department of Justice Epstein files."

Flight logs show Epstein's private jet landed or departed U.K. airports up to 90 times between the 1990s and 2018.

Thames Valley Police are examining claims Epstein sent a young woman to the U.K. for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010.

Detectives are also said to be assessing whether Andrew should be investigated for alleged misconduct in public office during his tenure as the U.K.'s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011.

Emails suggest he forwarded official documents, including sensitive material, to Epstein while serving in that role.