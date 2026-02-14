EXCLUSIVE: Why Charles is Being Nicknamed 'King Muck' — And It's Nothing to Do With His Filthy Brother Andrew

Courtiers are also joking the nickname has nothing to do with his mucky shamed brother ' Randy Andy Windsor ,' 65, but instead stems from the monarch's determination to push ahead with a manure storage project close to Anmer Hall, the Norfolk home of Prince William , 43, and Catherine , Princess of Wales, 44.

RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles has earned an unflattering new nickname among courtiers and locals after securing approval to dig a vast slurry pit on his Sandringham estate – a move critics said has turned the monarch into "King Muck."

It added Sandringham's sheep and cattle produce organic, grass-fed meat and that the lagoon would improve soil management across the estate.

A statement submitted with the planning application said: "The proposals involve the formation of a fertiliser storage lagoon to serve an extensive, established land holding of approximately 2,700 hectares."

The slurry will be used as fertilizer across 2,700 hectares of farmland producing wheat, barley, beans and oats as part of the Sandringham estate's agricultural operations.

The plans allow for a 4,000-square-meter manure storage lagoon – roughly equivalent to four Olympic swimming pools – capable of holding almost 10,000 cubic meters of animal waste.

The slurry pit, approved by King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, will sit less than a mile from the Wales family's country residence.

But the scale of the development has angered residents in the nearby village of Flitcham, who fear persistent odors and disruption.

One local raged: "People here understand agriculture – we live with it every day – but this is on a completely different scale."

The raging resident added: "A lagoon of this size is bound to bring persistent odors, and that has left villagers deeply uneasy."

The same local also said there was disbelief at the proximity of the slurry pit to Anmer Hall, adding: "There is real disbelief that something so intrusive is being placed so close to Anmer Hall, and a sense of irony that the decision ultimately sits with William's own father, the King."

Despite objections, planning officer Lucy Smith ruled the development "would be lawful."

In her assessment, she noted: "Whilst neighbour comments in regard to the siting in proximity to the settlement of Flitcham are noted, there is no mechanism in place for the Local Planning Authority to consider general odour impacts from a nuisance perspective."

She also added: "No adverse tourism impacts are considered likely particularly given the site's location surrounded by agricultural uses."