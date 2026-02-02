EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family's Dirtiest Feud Yet Gets Even Muckier as King Charles Gets Green Light to Construct Huge Sewer Pit Near Prince William's Home

RadarOnline.com can reveal King Charles has been granted planning permission to build a vast manure storage lagoon on the Sandringham estate – a decision that has inflamed local opposition and sharpened an already awkward family tension given its proximity to Prince William's country home. The approval clears the way for a 4,000-square-meter slurry pit – roughly the size of four Olympic swimming pools – to be dug in fields near Anmer Hall, the Norfolk residence of William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.

King Charles' Manure Lagoon Proposal at Sandringham

Source: MEGA King Charles secured planning permission for a massive manure lagoon at Sandringham.

It will store almost 10,000 cubic meters of animal manure before it is spread on surrounding farmland as fertilizer, serving 2,700 hectares growing wheat, barley, beans and oats. The proposal, submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, was backed by estate managers as a practical move to support sustainable farming. A statement accompanying the application said: "The proposals involve the formation of a fertiliser storage lagoon to serve an extensive, established land holding of approximately 2,700 hectares." It added the estate includes sheep and cattle producing organic, grass-fed meat and that the lagoon would reduce reliance on manufactured chemical fertilizers.

Residents' Backlash and Flitcham Village Concerns

Source: Marco Bicca/Unsplash Local residents protested the 4,000-square-meter slurry pit due to health and odor concerns.

Local residents in the nearby village of Flitcham reacted angrily. One nearby resident ranted: "People here understand agriculture – we live with it every day – but this is on a completely different scale. A lagoon of this size is bound to bring persistent odors, and that has left villagers deeply uneasy. There is real disbelief that something so intrusive is being placed so close to Anmer Hall, and a sense of irony that the decision ultimately sits with William's own father, the King. They must be at war over this." Despite objections from locals, the council ruled in favor of the development. Planning officer Lucy Smith said the decision "would be lawful," noting in her assessment report "whilst neighbour comments in regard to the siting in proximity to the settlement of Flitcham are noted, there is no mechanism in place for the Local Planning Authority to consider general odour impacts from a nuisance perspective." She added "no adverse tourism impacts are considered likely particularly given the site's location surrounded by agricultural uses."

Tensions Between King Charles and Prince William

Source: MEGA The manure lagoon sits less than a mile from the country home of the Prince of Wales.

Behind the scenes, the issue has taken on a more personal dimension. A source familiar with the estate said: "This has come to represent more than a routine land-management decision. Charles approaches Sandringham first and foremost as a functioning agricultural operation that must be run efficiently. William, by contrast, regards Anmer Hall as a private refuge for his wife and children. Those two ways of seeing the estate inevitably clash." Another insider said the proximity to Anmer Hall – less than a mile away – has made the debate harder to ignore. The source said: "At this point, the planning details and the personal relationships are deeply intertwined. However practical the arguments may be on paper, it is impossible to ignore the family context. Inevitably, questions arise about what it means for the future king to have an industrial-scale manure facility positioned so close to his home."

The Future of Anmer Hall as a Private Refuge

Source: MEGA King Charles prioritized sustainable farming and organic fertilizer for the 20,000-acre estate.